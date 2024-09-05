The National Black MBA Association Announces Nationwide as a Keynote Luncheon Sponsor for the 46th Annual Conference and Exposition

"Nationwide's support underscores their dedication to fostering diversity and inclusion within the business community," said H. Beecher Hicks, III, president & CEO, NBMBAA. "This year, our organization is committed to asserting the value, capabilities, and potential of Black business minds." Post this

"Nationwide is pleased to partner with the National Black MBA Association Conference and Exposition as the keynote luncheon sponsor," said Ramon Jones, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Nationwide. "Partnerships such as this help promote equity and inclusion while creating important professional pathways for diverse talent."

In addition to the awards presentation, the luncheon will also feature a dynamic conversation between Fawn Weaver, owner of the premium whiskey brand Uncle Nearest, and founder and CEO, Grant Sidney, Inc., and a Nationwide representative. They will discuss the importance of affirmations beyond individual self-empowerment to encompass the affirmation of Black culture, heritage, and legacy.

They will also delve into the richness and diversity of Black culture, exploring the significance of affirming Black history, traditions, and contributions to society.

"Nationwide's support underscores their dedication to fostering diversity and inclusion within the business community," said H. Beecher Hicks, III, president & CEO, NBMBAA. "This year, our organization is committed to asserting the value, capabilities, and potential of Black business minds. We are happy to have Nationwide's support as a sponsorship partner during AFFIRM 2024 and look forward to offering an unforgettable experience to everyone in attendance."

Aligned with the theme "Driving Excellence, Empowering Transformation: AFFIRM 2024," this year's conference will feature renowned leaders, visionaries, and changemakers shaping the future of business, politics and social impact. AFFIRM 2024 will offer a dynamic program of keynote addresses, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities.

For more information about NBMBAA's 46th Annual Conference and Exposition, please visit https://nbmbaaconference.org.

About the National Black MBA Association

The National Black MBA Association is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) member-based professional organization which leads in the creation of educational, wealth building and growth opportunities for Black students, professionals and entrepreneurs. Representing more than 11,000 active members, 40 professional chapters and more than 300 corporate, academic and non-profit partners, NBMBAA is dedicated to developing alliances that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of programming: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership and lifestyle. To learn more about NBMBAA, please visit nbmbaa.org. Follow the Association on social media at LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; and pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit http://www.nationwide.com.

Media Contact

Deven Trowers, National Black MBA Association, 404-260-0153, [email protected], https://nbmbaaconference.org/

Twitter

SOURCE National Black MBA Association