The National Black MBA Association® Bolsters the AFFIRM 2024 Lineup with the Stellar Addition of Jamie Dimon and Soledad O'Brien

"We are incredibly excited to announce the addition of Jamie and Soledad to our exceptional lineup of speakers for the AFFIRM 2024 Conference," said H. Beecher Hicks, III, President & CEO of NBMBAA. "This expansion is a testament to the value we place on participation."

AFFIRM 2024, themed "Driving Excellence, Empowering Transformation," promises an unforgettable experience for Black professionals, entrepreneurs, and graduate students seeking to unlock their full potential and drive positive change. The conference will offer a comprehensive program of keynote addresses, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities designed to equip attendees with the tools and insights needed to thrive in today's dynamic landscape.

Registration for AFFIRM 2024 is now open. For more information and to register, please visit https://nbmbaaconference.org/.

About the National Black MBA Association®

The National Black MBA Association® is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) member-based professional organization which leads in the creation of educational, wealth building and growth opportunities for Black students, professionals and entrepreneurs. Representing more than 11,000 active members, 40 professional chapters and more than 300 corporate, academic and non-profit partners, NBMBAA® is dedicated to developing alliances that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of programming: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership and lifestyle. To learn more about NBMBAA, please visit nbmbaa.org. Follow the Association on social media at LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X.

