The National Black MBA Association® (NBMBAA®) Today Announced H. Beecher Hicks III as President & CEO

ATLANTA, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Black MBA Association® (NBMBAA®) will formally introduce H. (Henry) Beecher Hicks III as president & chief executive officer at the 45th Annual Conference and Expo in Philadelphia, September 12 – 16, 2023. Hicks, a lifetime NBMBAA member, most recently served 10 years as president & CEO of the National Museum of African American Music where he led the establishment and vast success of building the museum into a globally renowned entity.

Hicks brings an extraordinary cache of visionary leadership, business acumen, commitment, and connection to the Black community. He has a remarkable track record for success in both corporate and non-profit sectors. When asked about his new role, Hicks said "I am incredibly honored to lead the association given its rich history of serving Black business professionals and delivering value for its partners for more than

50 years. I believe the challenges facing Black business professionals today present a unique calling for the association to play a vital role in their future success."

The NBMBAA believes the future of the association and its members is to push forward in educational excellence and the empowerment of its thousands of members and associates. Hicks received a master of business administration degree from the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School and a bachelor of arts in marketing from Morehouse College.

"We are thrilled to place Henry Hicks in this critical role and very confident in his leadership ability towards ensuring the sustainment and ongoing success of the association. I'd like to especially thank both Shawn M. Graham, CPA (Interim CEO) and Paula Fontana (Interim President) who respectively stepped up to lead on an interim basis," said NBMBAA Board Chairman Michael Hamilton. Both Graham (Chief Financial Officer) and Fontana (Vice President, Programming) will resume their primary responsibilities. Hicks will assume his new role effective October 9, 2023.

The selection of Hicks to take the helm is the result of an extensive nationwide search managed by the NBMBAA Board Leadership Transition Committee in partnership with renowned search firm, BroadView Talent. "This has been a rigorous and thorough process which positions the association for future growth and mission fulfillment," said Committee Chair Renee Horne.

About National Black MBA Association®

NBMBAA® is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) professional member-based organization which leads in the creation of educational, career, and wealth-building opportunities for students, professionals, and entrepreneurs. Representing thousands of members in more than 40 professional chapters, 33 Leaders of Tomorrow® chapters, and over 300 corporate, academic, and not-for-profit partners, the organization is dedicated to sponsoring initiatives and developing partnerships that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of engagement: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership, and lifestyle. Visit us at nbmbaa.org. Follow us on Twitter @nbmbaahq Facebook, Instagram @theblackmba, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Media, National Black MBA Association, 404-260-0179, [email protected], nbmbaa.org

Twitter LinkedIn

SOURCE National Black MBA Association