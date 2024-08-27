The National Black MBA Association Returns to Washington, D.C. for 46th Annual Conference and Exposition

"The National Black MBA Association has been a beacon of excellence for Black professionals nationwide for more than five decades and we are committed to dedicating the next 50 years to building future generations of Black executives." Post this

A number of impressive speakers are lined up to deliver presentations throughout the week on topics such as: career transitioning, DEI in technology, the power of philanthropy, demystifying investing, wealth building and using AI in marketing. Sessions will be feature or be lead by notable speakers, including:

Ed Gordon , journalist

, journalist Marc Morial, president and CEO, National Urban League

Fawn Weaver , founder & CEO, Uncle Nearest

, founder & CEO, Uncle Nearest Symone Sanders Townsend , co-host, The Weekend, MSNBC

, co-host, The Weekend, MSNBC Al Sharpton , president and founder, National Action Network

, president and founder, National Action Network Stacey Abrams , former Georgia house minority leader

, former house minority leader Will Packer , Emmy-nominated producer, film & TV

, Emmy-nominated producer, film & TV Marcus Scribner , actor, Black-ish and Grown-ish

, actor, Black-ish and Grown-ish Jamie Dimon , chairman and CEO, JPMorganChase

A full list of speakers can be found here. Honorary co-chairs include Alvin Brown, former chairman of the National Black MBA Association, Inc., Danita Johnson, president, business operations, D.C. United, and Jason Wright, former team president and currently a senior advisor of the Washington Commanders. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in an award presentation for the H. Naylor Fitzhugh Award of Relevance, Silver Torch and Entrepreneur of the Year awards, in addition to other social and political events, including MBA Live and the Town Hall. Inaugural events like the Sports & Entertainment Summit, Tech Summit and ERG Summit were created to cater to attendees interested in niche industries and focuses. Touted as the Largest Network of Black Professionals, NBMBAA boasts more than 11,000 active members, 40 professional chapters and more than 300 corporate, academic and non-profit partners. The organization offers year-round programming and events to expose members to new topics, ideas and training.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to host this year's conference at the nation's capital," said H. Beecher Hicks, III, president & CEO, NBMBAA. "Our roster of dynamic panelists and keynote speakers includes some of the hardest hitting Black journalists, entrepreneurs, political figures, innovators, philanthropists and executives our community has to offer. The National Black MBA Association has been a beacon of excellence for Black professionals nationwide for more than five decades and we are committed to dedicating the next 50 years to building future generations of Black executives."

Corporate partners for this year's conference include a host of high-profile brands committed to inclusion, including:

ADP

American Express

Barclays

Byline Bank

Clover

DD's Discount

Danaher

Delta

Dominos

Equitable

EventsDC

FedEx

Fiserv

Gilead

Hilton

Idex Corporation

JPMorganChase

Lilly

Lululemon

Marriott

MASCO

McKesson

MGM Resorts

Nationwide

Northwestern Mutual

Nutrien

Pfizer

Ross

State Street

Stellantis

Suntory Global Spirits

T. Rowe Price

U.S. Cellular

Wells Fargo

To learn more about this year's conference or to register, visit https://nbmbaaconference.org/.

About the National Black MBA Association

The National Black MBA Association is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) member-based professional organization which leads in the creation of educational, wealth building and growth opportunities for Black students, professionals and entrepreneurs. Representing more than 11,000 active members, 40 professional chapters and more than 300 corporate, academic and non-profit partners, NBMBAA is dedicated to developing alliances that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of programming: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership and lifestyle. To learn more about NBMBAA, please visit nbmbaa.org. Follow the Association on social media at LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X.

Media Contact

Deven Trowers, The National Black MBA Association, Inc., 404-260-0153, [email protected], https://nbmbaaconference.org/

Twitter

SOURCE The National Black MBA Association, Inc.