The National Black MBA Association Returns to Washington, D.C. for 46th Annual Conference and Exposition

ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Black MBA Association® (NBMBAA) is gearing up to host its 46th Annual Conference and Exposition in the nation's capital. Open for registration now, the conference will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center from Sept. 17-21, under the theme "Driving Excellence, Empowering Transformation: AFFIRM 2024."
This year's theme reflects the association's ongoing commitment to fostering growth, adaptability, and the assertion of identity and purpose within the Black business community. This year's conference promises to deliver powerful insights, networking opportunities, and strategies for success as we continue to champion the capabilities and potential of Black MBA professionals and beyond.
A number of impressive speakers are lined up to deliver presentations throughout the week on topics such as: career transitioning, DEI in technology, the power of philanthropy, demystifying investing, wealth building and using AI in marketing. Sessions will be feature or be lead by notable speakers, including:
- Ed Gordon, journalist
- Marc Morial, president and CEO, National Urban League
- Fawn Weaver, founder & CEO, Uncle Nearest
- Symone Sanders Townsend, co-host, The Weekend, MSNBC
- Al Sharpton, president and founder, National Action Network
- Stacey Abrams, former Georgia house minority leader
- Will Packer, Emmy-nominated producer, film & TV
- Marcus Scribner, actor, Black-ish and Grown-ish
- Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO, JPMorganChase
A full list of speakers can be found here. Honorary co-chairs include Alvin Brown, former chairman of the National Black MBA Association, Inc., Danita Johnson, president, business operations, D.C. United, and Jason Wright, former team president and currently a senior advisor of the Washington Commanders. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in an award presentation for the H. Naylor Fitzhugh Award of Relevance, Silver Torch and Entrepreneur of the Year awards, in addition to other social and political events, including MBA Live and the Town Hall. Inaugural events like the Sports & Entertainment Summit, Tech Summit and ERG Summit were created to cater to attendees interested in niche industries and focuses. Touted as the Largest Network of Black Professionals, NBMBAA boasts more than 11,000 active members, 40 professional chapters and more than 300 corporate, academic and non-profit partners. The organization offers year-round programming and events to expose members to new topics, ideas and training.
"We are excited to have the opportunity to host this year's conference at the nation's capital," said H. Beecher Hicks, III, president & CEO, NBMBAA. "Our roster of dynamic panelists and keynote speakers includes some of the hardest hitting Black journalists, entrepreneurs, political figures, innovators, philanthropists and executives our community has to offer. The National Black MBA Association has been a beacon of excellence for Black professionals nationwide for more than five decades and we are committed to dedicating the next 50 years to building future generations of Black executives."
Corporate partners for this year's conference include a host of high-profile brands committed to inclusion, including:
- ADP
- American Express
- Barclays
- Byline Bank
- Clover
- DD's Discount
- Danaher
- Delta
- Dominos
- Equitable
- EventsDC
- FedEx
- Fiserv
- Gilead
- Hilton
- Idex Corporation
- JPMorganChase
- Lilly
- Lululemon
- Marriott
- MASCO
- McKesson
- MGM Resorts
- Nationwide
- Northwestern Mutual
- Nutrien
- Pfizer
- Ross
- State Street
- Stellantis
- Suntory Global Spirits
- T. Rowe Price
- U.S. Cellular
- Wells Fargo
To learn more about this year's conference or to register, visit https://nbmbaaconference.org/.
About the National Black MBA Association
The National Black MBA Association is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) member-based professional organization which leads in the creation of educational, wealth building and growth opportunities for Black students, professionals and entrepreneurs. Representing more than 11,000 active members, 40 professional chapters and more than 300 corporate, academic and non-profit partners, NBMBAA is dedicated to developing alliances that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of programming: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership and lifestyle. To learn more about NBMBAA, please visit nbmbaa.org. Follow the Association on social media at LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X.
