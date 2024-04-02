The National Center on Intensive Intervention Adds Classworks® Evidence-Based Reading Intervention to Academic Interventions Tools Chart

Knowing that a respected organization like NCII lists Classworks as an evidence-based resource reiterates that we made the right decision to make this high-quality tool available to our students. Kudos to Classworks for making the list. Post this

NCII is a nationally-recognized organization whose mission is to "support the implementation of intensive intervention for students with severe and persistent learning and social, emotional, or behavioral needs using data-based individualization (DBI)." For the Academic Intervention Tool review, NCII's Technical Review Committee examined study quality and design, psychometric reliability of study measures, and outcome measures, among other qualifications. Classworks Reading Intervention received convincing and partially convincing evidence in the categories of Study Design, Participants, and Broader Measures.

"Douglas County Schools has used Classworks as part of its tiered intervention process since 2019. Knowing that a respected organization like NCII lists Classworks as an evidence-based resource reiterates that we made the right decision to make this high-quality tool available to our students. It's so important that our teachers have the peace of mind and confidence that the programs they are using are valid, reliable, and effective. Kudos to Classworks for making the list," says Dr. Kacia Thompson, director of extended learning and MTSS, Douglas County Schools, GA, and president of The Student Support Team Association for Georgia Educators (SSTAGE).

About Classworks

Classworks leverages technology and evidence-based learning practices to transform how school districts support students' academic, social-emotional, and behavioral needs. Our comprehensive Special Education and Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) solution includes academic screeners, math and reading interventions, specially designed instruction, progress monitoring, and powerful data. Classworks is validated by the National Center on Intensive Intervention (NCII) and endorsed by the Council of Administrators of Special Education (CASE).

For information about Classworks, visit us at classworks.com

Media Contact

Jennifer Treichler, Classworks, 1 770-325-5555, [email protected], https://www.curriculumadvantage.com/

SOURCE Classworks