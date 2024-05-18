The National Council of School Safety Directors Commends Kansas Governor Laura Kelly for Ensuring Options in School Security

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed a bill proposed to earmark up to $5 million for school safety technology because, as written, it appeared to allow only one particular company to supply the systems, eliminating nearly all other competition. This would make it hard to tailor security systems to schools' individual needs.

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZeroNow and The National Council of School Safety Directors (NCSSD) commend Kansas Governor Laura Kelly for her forward-thinking approach in supporting local district control for school safety measures and advocating for open competition in the school safety technology sector. This strategy ensures that each school district can tailor its safety protocols to meet the unique needs of its community while fostering innovation and efficiency in the development and implementation of safety technologies.

Governor Kelly's support for local control empowers districts to make decisions based on their specific circumstances, allowing for more customized safety measures. This decentralized approach recognizes the diverse challenges faced by different schools and communities, ensuring that safety solutions are not one-size-fits-all but are instead tailored to provide the highest level of security for students and staff, considering their distinct situations.

NCSSD Chair Jason Stoddard commented, "The veto by Governor Kelly reflects the values of open competition and local control of scarce school safety funding that should be in the hands of an experienced School Safety Director who understands where funding should be allocated to best secure their schools."

Additionally, promoting open competition for school safety technology is a critical step toward enhancing the quality and effectiveness of safety tools available to schools. By encouraging a competitive marketplace, this policy drives innovation, improves cost-efficiency, and ensures that schools have access to the latest and most effective safety technologies. It also prevents monopolies that could stifle progress and keep prices high.

Governor Kelly's initiatives are a model for how state leadership can support and enhance local efforts to protect students and educators. The National Council of School Safety Directors looks forward to continuing our work with state and federal lawmakers to ensure local control over school security decisions.

About ZeroNow

ZeroNow is the safety community's movement to end harmful events in our schools. As a member-based non-profit,

ZeroNow facilitates collaboration between industry, associations, and education partners to foster new solutions to keep our campuses safe and secure.

ZeroNow's National Council of School Safety Directors (NCSSD) is the first and only program created to establish a national standard, certification, advocacy, and continuing education for School Safety Directors.

ZeroNow brings safety assets and education safety leaders together to establish the standards for school safety technology. We drive a unified voice to educate policymakers on the need for increased investment in school safety. For more information, please visit www.zeronow.org.

