The National Cyber League Announces Official Fall 2023 Cyber Power Rankings for High Schools and Colleges

The Cyber Power Rankings is a published list of the top 100 schools within the NCL, representing the hard work and skills of collegiate and high school students. These rankings measure students' abilities to work individually and as a team in performing a wide range of cybersecurity tasks.

Highlights from the Cyber Power Rankings include:

Top three schools from the Standard Bracket are Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute , California State University - Chico , United States Military Academy .

, , . Top school from the Experienced Bracket is University of North Georgia .

. Top high school is South Burlington High School from South Burlington, VT .

View the entire Cyber Power Rankings list here: cyberskyline.com/data/power-ranking/fall-2023-national

Students that participate in the NCL receive valuable performance data through individualized Scouting Reports, which aligns their experience to industry certifications and government standards. With these reports, they are able to showcase tangible evidence of their technical skills to employers.

"Our students have impressed internships and jobs with their successes in the NCL. We use the NCL to help create a true sense of community among our cybersecurity students, which has profoundly positive effects in and out of the NCL," said Brian Callahan, NCL coach and professor at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, which placed first in the NCL Standard Bracket.

"The NCL not only demands astute time management, challenging students to prioritize and organize effectively, but also enhances collaboration and communication through its team-based approach," said Dr. David Zeichick, NCL Commissioner. "It bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world application, ensuring that what is learned in the classroom translates directly into practical, real-life scenarios. This approach not only solidifies the educational experience, but also prepares students for the actual tasks and challenges they will face in their professional lives."

Sponsorship from companies like Cipher Tech Solutions and CrowdStrike are instrumental for NCL to provide scholarships, mentorship programs, and career building events to its students.

"Through Cipher Tech's partnership with NCL, we have been able to build connections and provide support for those entering the workforce, in addition to welcoming NCL participants as new hires who have quickly become invaluable assets to their teams," said Kristina Fraser, hybrid recruiter, Cipher Tech Solutions. "Not only does participation in NCL provide real-world experience that can be applied to a future career, but it is also a great addition to any resume to show drive, commitment, and a passion for cybersecurity."

Registration for the Spring 2024 NCL Competition is open from Jan. 29 to March 22. The cost to participate is $35, with late registration from March 23 to 26 and a cost increase to $45.

About the National Cyber League

Established in 2011 by an alliance of public agencies dedicated to developing the next generation of cybersecurity professionals, the National Cyber League is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization aiming to help students develop, practice and validate their cybersecurity knowledge and skills. To learn more, visit nationalcyberleague.org.

About Cyber Skyline

Founded in 2014, Cyber Skyline is a leading cloud-based cybersecurity skills evaluation platform helping students and professionals track their skills growth and helping businesses find, identify and cultivate talent. Cyber Skyline operates the NCL Competition with the support of the National Cyber League. To learn more, visit cyberskyline.com.

