The National Institute for Fitness and Sport Announces Retirement of President Jerry Taylor

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After 30 years leading the organization, Jerry Taylor, president of the National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS), announced his plans to retire effective February 2, 2024. NIFS Board of Trustees sincerely thank Jerry for his years of leadership and we recognize his guidance has helped position NIFS as a fixture in the health research and fitness community in Indianapolis. The board has appointed long time employee, Emily Davenport to serve as the interim president of NIFS.
"As we move from 2023 and transition to 2024, it seems appropriate that NIFS looks back on the leadership of Jerry Taylor who really built NIFS and developed it into the leader in health research and fitness delivery here in Indianapolis and throughout the Country and on behalf of the entire board of trustees, thank you Jerry!", said Michael O'Connor, Vice President of the NIFS Board of Trustees.
Tom Morrison, Member of NIFS Board of Trustees and Vice President of Capital Planning and Facilities with Indiana University shared, "Jerry Taylor has been a remarkable steward and leader for NIFS for three decades. His service and commitment to the NIFS membership, Indianapolis, and Indiana University partners is worthy of praise. In particular, IU has valued Jerry's leadership in extending fitness programs and services to our IUPUI students which certainly improves the health and wellness of our entire University community. We wish Jerry our very best in his retirement and look forward to continued partnership at NIFS with interim president Emily Davenport."
The National Institute for Fitness and Sport is a non-profit organization committed to enhancing human health, physical fitness, and athletic performance through research, education, and service. NIFS opened the doors to its 117,000-square-foot facility on Indiana University Indianapolis' campus in 1988 serving thousands of members annually. NIFS is also doing business in 13 states across the country in corporate fitness and senior living centers through it's fitness management department.
To find out more about NIFS, call (317) 274-3432, email Emily Davenport at [email protected], or visit www.nifs.org.
