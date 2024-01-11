The National Institute for Fitness and Sport Announces Retirement of President Jerry Taylor

"Jerry Taylor has been a remarkable steward and leader for NIFS for three decades.", Tom Morrison, Member of NIFS Board of Trustees Post this

Tom Morrison, Member of NIFS Board of Trustees and Vice President of Capital Planning and Facilities with Indiana University shared, "Jerry Taylor has been a remarkable steward and leader for NIFS for three decades. His service and commitment to the NIFS membership, Indianapolis, and Indiana University partners is worthy of praise. In particular, IU has valued Jerry's leadership in extending fitness programs and services to our IUPUI students which certainly improves the health and wellness of our entire University community. We wish Jerry our very best in his retirement and look forward to continued partnership at NIFS with interim president Emily Davenport."

About NIFS:

The National Institute for Fitness and Sport is a non-profit organization committed to enhancing human health, physical fitness, and athletic performance through research, education, and service. NIFS opened the doors to its 117,000-square-foot facility on Indiana University Indianapolis' campus in 1988 serving thousands of members annually. NIFS is also doing business in 13 states across the country in corporate fitness and senior living centers through it's fitness management department.

To find out more about NIFS, call (317) 274-3432, email Emily Davenport at [email protected], or visit www.nifs.org.

Trudy Coler, NIFS, 1 312743432, [email protected], www.nifs.org

