The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) is going for 25 million steps in 2025 with Pump It for Parkinson's!

NIFS is gearing up for Parkinson's Disease Awareness month with the third annual Pump It for Parkinson's bringing senior living communities together from across the country.
INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) is gearing up for the third running of Pump it for Parkinson's on Thursday April 10, 2025. NIFS along with their program partner, NuStep, are inviting senior living communities to take part in this nationwide event to raise awareness on the benefits of exercise for individuals with Parkinson's. Communities are encouraged to rallying their residents and staff to track steps taken on their NuStep machine and other various activities to contribute to the nationwide goal of achieving 25 million steps! The initiative is to honor the 10 million people living worldwide with the disease. Registration is FREE and NIFS will provide communities with the resources to host a successful event including tracking forms, promotional content, and educational resources they need to get their residents PUMPED!
Rachel Heyer, Director of Active Aging Operations at NIFS shares, "We are finding that individuals with PD are discovering the benefits of exercise after participating in Pump It for Parkinson's at their community. Last year, a resident who had never stepped foot in the fitness center joined the event because of a PD diagnosis, and quickly discovered how enjoyable and empowering regular movement could be."
Emily Davenport, NIFS President, said, "We are thrilled with the momentum of Pump it for Parkinson's as we anticipate record participation in 2025. More communities are getting involved and recognizing the need to support the unique fitness needs of their residents with Parkinson's."
For contributing to the nationwide goal, communities will receive additional fitness resources from NIFS to enhance their regular exercise programs for residents with Parkinson's and eligible communities will have a chance to win either a NuStep Cross Trainer, thanks to our partners at NuStep or a year subscription to NIFS Wellness Companion. Communities can visit the website to register.
"We're excited to partner with NIFS for a third year in support of Pump it for Parkinson's. And if the momentum continues from last year's event — 100+ senior communities nationwide NuStepping their way to over 18 million steps — this year's event is sure to be an even bigger success." said NuStep Vice President of Marketing and Product Development, Tobey Thelen.
NIFS is also excited to track steps on a NuStep Cross Trainer at our commercial fitness center in Indianapolis on April 10. Thanks to our partners at NuStep, we are recruiting gym members and student groups from Indiana University Indianapolis to contribute to our step count. Aligning with NIFS nonprofit mission, this will allow Pump it for Parkinson's to reach several generations with Parkinson's education beyond senior living communities. In addition, we are recruiting Parkinson's Warriors who are interested in participating in a friendly basketball tournament at NIFS during the event. If this is something that interests you or your organization would like to get involved, please reach out to media contact Kara Gootee-Robinson below.
Nearly 10 million individuals are living with Parkinson's Disease worldwide and each year 90,000 Americans are diagnosed with this degenerative condition. Five years ago, NIFS embarked on developing a comprehensive fitness program to meet the unique needs of residents with Parkinson's Disease for their senior living community clients. From this, Bold Moves programming specifically designed for residents with Parkinson's was born and soon NIFS fitness center in Indianapolis will host dedicated classes and services for the Parkinson's community.
To find out more about Fitness Center Management by NIFS, call (317) 274-3432, email Emily Davenport or visit wellness.nifs.org.
NIFS media contact, Kara Gootee-Robinson, email.
National Institute for Fitness and Sport is a non-profit organization committed to enhancing human health, physical fitness, and athletic performance through research, education, and service.
Kara Gootee-Robinson, NIFS, 1 1-317-274-3432
SOURCE NIFS
