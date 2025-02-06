The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) is going for 25 million steps in 2025 with Pump It for Parkinson's!

Emily Davenport, NIFS President, said, "We are thrilled with the momentum of Pump it for Parkinson's as we anticipate record participation in 2025. More communities are getting involved and recognizing the need to support the unique fitness needs of their residents with Parkinson's." Post this

For contributing to the nationwide goal, communities will receive additional fitness resources from NIFS to enhance their regular exercise programs for residents with Parkinson's and eligible communities will have a chance to win either a NuStep Cross Trainer, thanks to our partners at NuStep or a year subscription to NIFS Wellness Companion. Communities can visit the website to register.

"We're excited to partner with NIFS for a third year in support of Pump it for Parkinson's. And if the momentum continues from last year's event — 100+ senior communities nationwide NuStepping their way to over 18 million steps — this year's event is sure to be an even bigger success." said NuStep Vice President of Marketing and Product Development, Tobey Thelen.

NIFS is also excited to track steps on a NuStep Cross Trainer at our commercial fitness center in Indianapolis on April 10. Thanks to our partners at NuStep, we are recruiting gym members and student groups from Indiana University Indianapolis to contribute to our step count. Aligning with NIFS nonprofit mission, this will allow Pump it for Parkinson's to reach several generations with Parkinson's education beyond senior living communities. In addition, we are recruiting Parkinson's Warriors who are interested in participating in a friendly basketball tournament at NIFS during the event. If this is something that interests you or your organization would like to get involved, please reach out to media contact Kara Gootee-Robinson below.

Nearly 10 million individuals are living with Parkinson's Disease worldwide and each year 90,000 Americans are diagnosed with this degenerative condition. Five years ago, NIFS embarked on developing a comprehensive fitness program to meet the unique needs of residents with Parkinson's Disease for their senior living community clients. From this, Bold Moves programming specifically designed for residents with Parkinson's was born and soon NIFS fitness center in Indianapolis will host dedicated classes and services for the Parkinson's community.

To find out more about Fitness Center Management by NIFS, call (317) 274-3432, email Emily Davenport or visit wellness.nifs.org.

NIFS media contact, Kara Gootee-Robinson, email.

National Institute for Fitness and Sport is a non-profit organization committed to enhancing human health, physical fitness, and athletic performance through research, education, and service.

