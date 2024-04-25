The National Lifeline Association Board of Directors Re-Elects David Avila

"We're eager for David to continue to build on his previous work on the NaLA Board by bringing awareness of the difficulties low-income consumers face in accessing essential communication services and how NaLA members are helping them connect each and every day." – David B. Dorwart, NaLA Chairman. Post this

"It's an honor to serve this great organization," Avila said. "It's been wonderful to see the evolution and transformation NaLA has taken during my time on the NaLA Board. NaLA has become a leader in the Lifeline program and Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), I look forward to contributing to NaLA's efforts to help everyone in America have access to essential communication services by supporting participants and providers in Lifeline, ACP and similar government programs in the coming years."

Avila has led the Lifeline division of TracFone's Lifeline-focused brand, SafeLink Wireless, one of the largest Lifeline providers in the U.S. since 2015. In his role, Avila has been responsible for the development, marketing, sales, operations, and compliance of TracFone's Lifeline Services, setting strategy and execution.

In his NaLA Board role, Avila will continue to provide insight into how carriers, phone manufacturers, distributors, and other NaLA members can contribute to advancing the ACP and Lifeline programs, and whatever programs may evolve to address the digital divide.

"David is a true leader of efforts to establish policies and standards that mutually benefit consumers and continue to push the industry forward," said David B. Dorwart, Chairman of the National Lifeline Association. "As a member of the NaLA Board, he has consistently brought his strategic mindset and passion for telecom, particularly as we address the tremendous impact of Lifeline and the ACP on populations across the U.S. We're eager for David to continue to build on his previous work on the NaLA Board by bringing awareness of the difficulties low-income consumers face in accessing essential communication services and how NaLA members are helping them connect each and every day."

Avila sits on the NaLA Board with the following other members:

David B. Dorwart, Chairman and CEO of Assist Wireless and Boomerang Wireless; Jose Cortes, Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel of TSB, Inc.; Stephen Klein, Chief Executive Officer of SafetyNet Wireless; and Nathan Stierwalt, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of PWG Network Solutions; Danielle Perry, Chief Compliance Officer at TruConnect; Calen Schultz, Managing Director of Community Outreach Partnerships.

About the National Lifeline Association (NaLA):

The National Lifeline Association (NaLA) is the only industry trade group specifically focused on the Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) segment of the communications marketplace. NaLA works toward the preservation and advancement of Lifeline and the ACP through stakeholder engagement, education, collaboration, and advocacy. We support all stakeholders in pursuing a common goal: voice, text, and broadband connectivity for all Americans. Through our ecosystem-wide membership that includes service providers, distributors, network access aggregators, compliance and software solutions vendors, device manufacturers, program supporters, and beneficiaries, NaLA provides a platform to enable and realize the goal of getting and keeping every low-income American connected to essential communications services. For more information on NaLA, visit https://www.nalalifeline.org.

