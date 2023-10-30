The National Math and Science Initiative Unveils the 2023 Impact Report and Future Plans to Transform the Face of STEM

"As we continue to see a significant growth and demand for STEM occupations, it is even more important that we help all students develop the problem-solving and critical thinking skills needed for success in the future," said Jeremy Anderson, Chief Executive Officer at NMSI. Post this

"As we continue to see a significant growth and demand for STEM occupations, it is even more important that we help all students develop the problem-solving and critical thinking skills needed for success in the future," said Jeremy Anderson, Chief Executive Officer at NMSI. "I am grateful to be a part of such a tremendous team and as I reflect on the growth and progress made through NMSI's partnerships, I look forward to the next phase of NMSI to ensure we reach even more students."

NMSI strives to advance STEM education to ensure all students—especially those furthest from opportunity—reach their highest potential as problem solvers and lifelong learners, pursuing their passions to tackle the world's toughest challenges. Throughout 2023, NMSI supported numerous school districts through its College Readiness Program, grants, partnerships and ongoing content workshops and professional learning opportunities for educators.

Key takeaways from NMSI's 2023 Impact Report include:

A 75.2% increase in high school students' mastery of college-level concepts from school years 2014–2015 to 2018–2019 as defined by earning a 3, 4 or 5 on an AP exam.

Substantial growth on the Critical Reasoning for College Readiness assessment—a pre- and post-course assessment of -middle and high school students' ability to problem-solve using math skills, a key indicator of college readiness.

More NMSI students enrolling in postsecondary institutions and at higher rates than the national average. NMSI students earn STEM degrees at twice the national average.

A greater percentage of Black, Latino, Indigenous and low-income NMSI students attending and earning degrees at a higher rate than non-NMSI students.

NMSI also brought back in-person Content Workshops, launched a New Teacher Academy in partnership with the University of Houston to better support first-year teachers and helped bolster STEM learning opportunities for Native American students at San Juan School District in Blanding, Utah.

"From NMSI students demonstrating substantial growth on the Critical Reasoning for College Readiness assessment to positive feedback on our Content Workshops in the Dallas and San Antonio regions this past year, we're continually excited about the potential NMSI has and the impact we've already seen in transforming the face of STEM," said Stacy Miles, President at NMSI.

In addition to the work NMSI is doing, the team identified four pillars that will help build the capacity of STEM educators moving forward, especially those in high-need communities. Over the course of the next five years, NMSI will prioritize the following pillars:

Strengthen the core: Build STEM educator capacity in service of students

Accelerate algebra and math learning

Transform NMSI's teacher experience by leveraging seamless and high-quality technology solutions

Elevate supports for Black, Latino and Indigenous educators

Together, the four core pillars will guide NMSI's important work in the coming years.

To learn more about NMSI and to explore the 2023 Impact Report, please visit https://www.nms.org.

About NMSI

The National Math and Science Initiative is a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming math and science education in America. Founded in 2007, NMSI has impacted millions of students and thousands of teachers across the country, providing them with resources, training, and support to excel in these critical subjects. NMSI's mission is to advance STEM education to ensure all students, especially those furthest from opportunity, thrive and reach their highest potential. For more information, visit https://www.nms.org.

