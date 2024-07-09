The National Pet Care Fund Announces it is Now Accepting Grant Applications from Canadian Pet Owners

Eligible Applicants Could Receive up to $500 Dollars to Help Pay for Veterinary Services for Their Beloved Pets

MONTREAL, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Pet Care Fund, (NPCF), a new registered Canadian charity founded to provide grants to low-income Canadian pet owners, for eligible non-elective medical costs for their sick or injured companion animals, is pleased to announce it is now accepting grant applications from the public.

Pet ownership can be very expensive and often a lack of available funds can mean that companion animals are not given the urgent medical treatment they require on a timely basis, resulting in pain and suffering for both the pet and the owner. In some cases, pet owners may have to surrender their beloved companions to the local humane society, a cruel option many pet parents are forced to consider.

The NPCF uses the Statistics Canada Low-Income Cut-off tables (LICOs) to determine if a pet owner qualifies to become an NPCF Pet Parent and apply for financial assistance. The LICOs, which vary based on population and location, are income thresholds below which a person or family will likely devote a larger share of income to the necessities of food, shelter and clothing compared to the average family. It is estimated that 3.7M Canadians live at or below the LICO and on average 58% of all Canadians own a companion animal.

Eligible non-elective veterinary treatments include surgery (including some dental surgery), hospitalization, and diagnostics. The NPCF does not cover routine exams, vaccinations, food (including prescription diets), routine spays/neuters, general prophylactic dental care.

Canadian pet owners are encouraged to apply to become an NPCF Pet parent if their income is on or below the LICO for their area. Once approved, NPCF Pet Parents will be able to apply for a grant by submitting a current quote for their companion animal's urgent medical need. If approved, the maximum grant amount provided by the NPCF is currently set at 25% of the total cost of the approved medical need, to a maximum of $250. This amount may be increased in the future.

In addition to the NPCF grant program, veterinarian clinics across Canada are being invited to register, at no cost, to join the NPCF Vet Partner Program. NPCF Vet Partners that provide veterinarian care to NPCF Pet Parents will have the opportunity to provide financial assistance by fully or partially matching the NPCF grant amount by reducing the cost of the services they provide. This could translate in up to $500 of total financial assistance for an NPCF Pet Parent. Interested Veterinarian clinics are encouraged to click here to learn more about the program: NPCF Vet Partner Program.

Applications to become an NPCF Pet Parent, receive a grant, or to become an NPCF Vet Partner can be accessed through our easy-to-use, online application forms found on our website: https://nationalpetcarefund.com/

Donations for the new charity are welcome and donors can contribute monthly, annually, on a one-time basis or through estate planning/legacy giving. To donate visit: NPCF Donate Now

"I am very excited that we are now ready to accept applications for financial assistance," said Carla Fehr, NPCF CEO and co-founder. "We have had many enquiries from Canadian Pet Parents over the last few weeks needing financial help and we look forward to being a part of keeping companion animals healthy and in their homes."

NPCF Benefit Concert

On March 14,2024, the NPCF hosted a charity awareness benefit concert in Winnipeg featuring Canadian Juno award winner singer-songwriter Alan Frew of Glass Tiger, and special guest performance by Donnie McDougall of the Guess Who. The concert was a great success. Videos and photos can be viewed here: NPCF Benefit Concert Launch

About The National Pet Care Fund

The National Pet Care Fund is a newly founded registered charitable organization established to help low-income Canadian pet owners, by providing a grant to cover a portion of non-elective medical costs for their sick or injured companion animals.

The NPCF website can be found here: https://nationalpetcarefund.com/

CONTACT INFORMATION

Ms. Carla Fehr

Co-Founder, CEO, and Board Member

1155 Boul. Robert Bourassa Suite #1310

Montreal, Quebec

[email protected]

1.800.684.5772 ext. 701

National Pet Care Fund: Charitable Registration No. 77342 1706 RR0001

Media Contact

Scott Ledingham, National Pet Care Fund, 6138067135, [email protected], https://nationalpetcarefund.com/

SOURCE National Pet Care Fund