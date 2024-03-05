The National Pet Care Fund Announces Regional Airline Calm Air as First Corporate Sponsor

We are very pleased and grateful to have the support of Calm Air as our first corporate sponsor," said Carla Fehr, CEO of the NPCF Post this

Calm Air has for many years played an important role in assisting with the transport of rescue animals, transporting them from northern communities to Winnipeg and other major centers for adoption and medical care.

"Northern communities often don't have the access to urgent veterinarian services and so we are very pleased to work with the NPCF and contribute to helping make that happen," said Gary Bell, CEO of Calm Air.

"We are very pleased and grateful to have the support of Calm Air as our first corporate sponsor," said Carla Fehr, CEO of the NPCF. "This sponsorship will help us reduce the financial burden for low-income Canadians who may not have the resources to ensure their companion animals get the urgent medical care they need when they have to be flown somewhere for treatment."

NPCF Overview

The NPCF is a new national charity that uses the Stats Canada Low-Income Cut-off tables (LICOs) to determine if a pet owner qualifies to become an NPCF Pet Parent and is eligible to apply on-line for financial assistance. The LICOs, which vary by province and territory, are income thresholds below which a person or family will likely devote a larger share of income to the necessities of food, shelter and clothing compared to the average family. 3.7 million Canadians are estimated to live at or below the LICO and on average 58% of all Canadians own a companion animal.

Eligible non-elective medical treatments include veterinary care such as surgery (including some dental surgery), hospitalization and diagnostics. The NPCF does not cover routine exams, vaccinations, food (including prescription diets), routine spays/neuters and general prophylactic dental care.

Pet ownership can be very expensive, and a lack of available funds can often mean that urgent non-elective medical care is delayed or postponed indefinitely for companion animals causing pain and suffering for both the pet and their owner, and in some cases the pet must be surrendered to an animal shelter.

NPCF Charity Launch – Benefit Concert

The NPCF's official awareness campaign kick-off takes place at one of Winnipeg's premier event venues, the Pony Corral Pier 7, on Thursday, March 14, 2024, with a special benefit concert featuring Canadian Juno Award winner Alan Frew of Glass Tiger. Frew will perform acoustically in an intimate setting telling stories behind the band's most iconic hits. Tickets can be purchased here: NPCF Benefit Concert Tickets

The NPCF recently announced that it plans to be fully operational and begin accepting grant requests on May 1st, 2024.

For more information visit the NPCF website: https://nationalpetcarefund.com/

