The National Pet Care Fund Announces the Appointment of Dr. Paul Dick to Advisory Board

"I am very pleased to be joining the NPCF Advisory Board," said Paul Dick. "The NPCF's focus on helping low-income Canadians cover some of the costs of urgent medical care for their companion animals, is a very timely and much needed program. Their additional focus on working with veterinary clinics to help identify vet parents who are truly deserving of financial assistance, is another key part of the NPCF's program."

"We are very pleased and fortunate to have Paul join our Advisory Board," said NPCF CEO Carla Fehr. "Paul brings his extensive experience as a thought leader in the veterinary care world along with his extensive background serving on related advisory boards and committees to the NPCF team, and we look forward to working with him."

About The National Pet Care Fund

The National Pet Care Fund is a newly founded registered charitable organization providing help to low-income Canadian pet owners, by providing a grant to cover a portion of non-elective medical costs for their sick or injured companion animals.

The NPCF uses the Statistics Canada Low-Income Cut-off tables (LICOs) to determine if a pet owner qualifies to become an NPCF Pet Parent and apply for financial assistance. The LICOs, which vary by province and territory, are income thresholds below which a person or family will likely devote a larger share of income to the necessities of food, shelter and clothing compared to the average family. 3.7M Canadians are estimated to live at or below the LICO and on average 58% of all Canadians own a companion animal.

Delaying urgent medical care for a companion animal because of a lack of financial resources can often worsen serious medical conditions and cause suffering for both the pet and pet owner. In some cases, pet owners may have to surrender their beloved companions to the local humane society, which is a difficult and unfortunate option for the owners.

Once approved, NPCF Pet Parents, will be able to apply for a grant by submitting a quote for their companion animal's urgent medical need. If approved, the maximum grant amount provided by the NPCF is currently set at 25% of the total cost of the approved treatment, to a maximum of $250, but may be increased in the future.

In addition to the NPCF grant program, veterinarian clinics across Canada are being invited to register, at no cost, and join the NPCF Vet Partner Program. NPCF Vet Partners that provide veterinarian care to NPCF Pet Parents will have the opportunity to provide financial assistance by fully or partially matching the NPCF grant amount by reducing the cost of the services they provide. This could translate in up to $500 of financial assistance for an NPCF Pet Parent.

Donations for the new charity will be solicited online from the public, corporations and other charities that have a mandate to help charities like the NPCF. Donors will be able to contribute monthly, annually or on a one-time basis or through estate planning/legacy giving.

The NPCF website can be found here: https://nationalpetcarefund.com/ [https://nationalpetcarefund.com/ __title__ ]

