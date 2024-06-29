The Native Sons of the Golden West Announce Partnership with California Landmark Foundation to Replace Stolen Historical Plaques

NSGW partners with CLF to replace stolen California Historical Landmark plaques annually.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Native Sons of the Golden West (NSGW) is proud to announce a significant partnership with the California Landmark Foundation (CLF), a 501(c)3 organization. This collaboration aims to replace stolen California Historical Landmark plaques, ensuring the preservation of the state's rich historical heritage.

With the support of the Historical Preservation Foundation of the NSGW (HPF), also a 501(c)3, and through our California History Board (CHB), NSGW established a working agreement to assist CLF in its mission. Under this agreement, NSGW will sponsor up to one replacement plaque per year.

The California Landmark Foundation is a community-based, 501(c)(3) organization focused on maintaining and preserving California historical landmarks for future generations. In addition to maintaining and replacing California Historical Landmark markers and plaques, the foundation organizes fundraisers and educates the public about the importance of the history that built the great state of California.

"It is an honor to partner with the California Landmark Foundation," said a member of the Native Sons of the Golden West. "Together, we will preserve California's rich history for future generations."

Since its founding, the Native Sons of the Golden West (NSGW) has become a key organization dedicated to preserving California's historical sites. From establishing the state's initial marker in 1890 to mark the gold discovery site to protecting landmarks from the era of pioneers, NSGW has played a crucial role in upholding the historical narrative of California. Its membership has included prominent individuals who have significantly contributed to its mission, emphasizing the society's dedication to heritage preservation and community service.

