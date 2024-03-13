The Natural Way To Beat Bloating Will Launch In Sprouts Farmers Market

Atrantil, the all-natural daily supplement for gut health, to launch at Sprouts Farmers Market

DALLAS, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atrantil, the world's first over-the-counter, clinically proven supplement to stop bloating, created by Dr. Kenneth Brown, esteemed American gastroenterologist and the Gut Check Project podcast host, will launch in Sprouts Farmers Market in March 2024, across America.

Atrantil helps to balance the microbiome, relieve bloating, abdominal discomfort and change in bowel habits. The patented combination of gut-restoring ingredients contains polyphenols which attack problematic gas producing bacteria.

"In my ongoing exploration of cutting-edge gastrointestinal solutions, I've encountered numerous patients grappling with bloating. By incorporating Atrantil into their daily supplement routine, individuals can address the root causes of gut discomfort and irregular bowel movements. It's a simple yet potent solution that holds promise for a wide range of individuals," says Dr. Brown.

An innovation in its industry, Atrantil underwent multiple clinical trials and was included in an independent study by Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine presented by the American College of Gastroenterology. The study found Atrantil significantly improved bloating, gas, abdominal discomfort, and constipation. "Bloating can be a symptom of deeper problems and if not treated, can lead to autoimmune and neuroimmune disorders," shares Dr. Brown.

What's inside Atrantil?

Polyphenols: These occur naturally in fruits, vegetables and other plant-based food and are known for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Atrantil helps balance the microbiome using a unique polyphenol formula.

Peppermint extract: A natural antispasmodic, the whole leaf extract (not just the oil) helps relax the small bowel to enhance the functions of Atrantil's other hardworking extracts. It makes it easier to expel trapped gas and is known for its antibacterial properties.

Quebracho colorado extract: This powerful antioxidant and complex polyphenol soaks up free hydrogen (a cause of problematic gas production), binds to the cell wall and disrupts the archaebacteria, which weakens the methane-producing bacteria.

Horse chestnut extract: A natural inhibitor to the enzyme that allows methane to be produced, this extract enters the archaebacteria cell through the disrupted cell wall and shuts down the methane-producing enzyme.

Atrantil is vegan and gluten-free, locally manufactured, non-GMO project verified and NSF Certified for Sport. The supplement includes three natural extracts backed by science and works as a pre- and post-biotic. When taken up to three times per day with food, it can profoundly improve the health of the gut microbiome and beat bloating.

Atrantil will be available at Sprouts Farmers Market, March 2024.

