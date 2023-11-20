The Nature of Adversity, Decision Making and Defeating Obstacles

I have gone through adversity and recognize how difficult and overwhelming it is. Having embraced adversity and conquered it, I now have the confidence and courage to overcome anything that life throws at me. Post this

Moen discusses how politicians and activists use adversity to further their own goals rather than to help people overcome adversity and build character and self-esteem. The book's core discussion uncovers the crises that the progressive left has created. Moen sincerely believes that if the progressive left's agenda is not exposed, the country will be irreversibly changed, and traditional American values will be lost forever. The book also explains how adversity affects the nation with specific attention to wokeism and AI.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Moen said, "I have gone through adversity and recognize how difficult and overwhelming it is. Having embraced adversity and conquered it, I now have the confidence and courage to overcome anything that life throws at me. Having three granddaughters and one grandson that I love dearly I know the adversity they will be facing as they grow up due to the complete disregard that the progressive left has for the values that turn boys and girls into strong and capable men and women that respect the rule of law, common sense, and society's norms. If they are able to confront and conquer adversity, they will be able to push back against the progressive left and keep our values intact. Adults need the same determination to conquer adversity and stop the left from destroying our country."

Prior to finishing his degree at the University of Minnesota, Scott Moen served during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Air Force Security Service in Fort Meade, MD at the National Security Agency. This experience provided him with a great exposure to military life. After graduation, Moen worked as an engineer in the food manufacturing industry, then at several startups in the internet industry in its infancy. Most recently, he created his own appraisal review business reviewing eminent domain appraisals for the Texas Department of Transportation. Moen retired from the business in 2021. Working as an appraiser forced him to rely on facts that support an opinion. This was essential for writing a political book where opinions abound with no support or are based on misinformation.

Moen is an avid chess player and golfer. He enjoys taking road trips to visit his family in San Francisco and Maryland. Standing 6' 6" tall, he grew up playing basketball in high school and in the Air Force. He is a Dallas Mavericks fan, seldom missing a game.

