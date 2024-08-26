The NBMBAA to Close Out the 46th Annual Conference and Expo with Star-Studded Lineup, Including Keynote Speaker Will Packer, and Inaugural Sports & Entertainment Summit

"This year, we are introducing a new element to our annual conference," said H. Beecher Hicks, III, president and CEO of NBMBAA. "Through our newly formed Sports and Entertainment Summit, we're connecting conference attendees with Black veterans in the sports and entertainment industries." Post this

The summit will feature a diverse lineup of influential speakers and panelists who are shaping the future of the sports and entertainment industry, including:

Jason Wright , Senior Advisor, Washington Commanders

, Senior Advisor, Washington Commanders Jarrett Nobles , Vice President, Global Partnerships for Monumental Sports & Entertainment

, Vice President, Global Partnerships for Monumental Sports & Entertainment Danita Johnson , President of Business Operations, D.C. United

, President of Business Operations, D.C. United Sashi Brown , President, Baltimore Ravens

, President, Baltimore Ravens Jason Aidoo , Vice President, Andscape, ESPN

, Vice President, Andscape, ESPN Steve Pamon , President & CEO, Verzuz / Board Member, IMAX

, President & CEO, Verzuz / Board Member, IMAX Aki Garrett , VP, Head of Business Development, REVOLT Media &TV

, VP, Head of Business Development, REVOLT Media &TV Shelby Larkin , Head of Partnership and Sales, Confluential Films and Black Love, Inc.

, Head of Partnership and Sales, Confluential Films and Black Love, Inc. Christine Simmons , Strategist | Entrepreneur | Speaker | Producer, Alis Volat Propriis

, Strategist | Entrepreneur | Speaker | Producer, Alis Volat Propriis Leron E. Rogers, Esq. , Fox Rothschild LLP and current Chairman of BESLA (Black Entertainment & Sports Lawyers Association)

Participants will engage in insightful discussions covering topics such as leadership in the sports industry and the intersection of technology and entertainment. A conference pass is required for attendance.

In addition to the Summit, Friday's lineup also includes a breakfast headlined by keynote speaker Emmy-nominated producer Will Packer, founder of Will Packer Productions and Will Packer Media. Packer has produced or executive produced a wide range of movies that have grossed more than $1 billion worldwide at the box office, including 10 films that have opened at number one. He has produced more than 30 features including big screen hit comedies such as Think Like a Man, Ride Along, Think Like a Man Too, The Wedding Ringer, Girls Trip, Night School, What Men Want, and Little. Packer also produced the 2022 Academy Awards Oscars ceremony. Packer is also a Limited Partner of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.

Conference-goers can also expect to attend a fireside chat on the expo floor featuring actor Marcus Scribner of the ABC shows Black-ish and Grown-ish. Titled, "Affirmish" this conversation will focus on the powerful impact of representation in mainstream media and its role in shaping Black culture. Marcus will also share how his story embodies the spirit of purpose, creativity, and cultural identity. This session is a celebration of Black excellence that will leave you inspired and affirmed in your journey to becoming the hero in your own story.

For more information and to register, please visit https://nbmbaaconference.org/.

About the National Black MBA Association

The National Black MBA Association is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) member-based professional organization which leads in the creation of educational, wealth building and growth opportunities for Black students, professionals and entrepreneurs. Representing more than 11,000 active members, 40 professional chapters, and more than 300 corporate, academic, and non-profit partners, NBMBAA is dedicated to developing alliances that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of programming: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership, and lifestyle. To learn more about NBMBAA, please visit nbmbaa.org. Follow the Association on social media at LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X.

