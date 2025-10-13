The Neighborhood Christian Clinic Appoints Angie Shope as Executive Director to Lead Whole-Person Healthcare Expansion in Phoenix

"Our vision is to create a movement in healthcare—to equip providers and medical staff to bring Christ's love and healing into every patient encounter, worldwide. That's what makes NCC unique." — Angie Shope Post this

When asked what drew her to NCC, Angie said, "The mission and vision of the Clinic immediately drew me in. My heart has always been to help the poor, the marginalized, and those suffering from injustice."

Before joining the Clinic, Angie served as Senior Director of Development Operations at Food for the Hungry, where she led global teams, managed multi-million-dollar budgets, and strengthened donor engagement. Her leadership advanced operational excellence and expanded the organization's global impact.

A summa cum laude graduate of Whitworth University, Angie has also held leadership roles with Arizona Forward and Idaho United Way, where she developed community initiatives, secured grants, and guided organizational growth.

At NCC, Angie will guide the Clinic's next phase of growth—expanding whole-person healthcare through medical, dental, and newly developing behavioral health services for uninsured and underserved patients—while advancing the Clinic's vision to equip healthcare providers to share the Gospel worldwide.

Founded in 1997 and opening its doors to patients in 1999, The Neighborhood Christian Clinic has since provided nearly 200,000 patient visits, offering healthcare in the name of Christ. The expansion of behavioral health services marks a major step forward in advancing the Clinic's mission to share the love of Christ through compassionate, whole-person care—restoring health and restoring lives across the Valley.

Expanding Behavioral Health Care

Arizona ranks among the lowest states in the nation for access to mental health services. In response, NCC is launching a Behavioral Health Initiative to meet the growing need for compassionate, affordable counseling and trauma-informed care. The new program integrates behavioral health with the Clinic's medical and dental care, helping patients experience healing of mind, body, and spirit.

"Our goal," Angie shared, "is to treat the whole person—to address the physical pain we can see and the emotional pain we can't, helping patients find healing and renewed hope."

Equipping Healthcare Providers

Beyond direct care, NCC is also developing a Spiritual Care Curriculum in partnership with Grand Canyon University to train healthcare professionals in whole-person, faith-integrated care. The five-course series equips physicians, dentists, nurses, and students to respectfully incorporate spiritual conversations and prayer into patient care.

Four of the five courses are now available for free at www.thechristianclinic.org, giving healthcare providers worldwide access to practical, Christ-centered training.

"This curriculum allows us to multiply our impact far beyond our walls," Angie said. "We're equipping providers to bring Christ's love and healing into every patient encounter, worldwide."

The Neighborhood Christian Clinic continues to stand as a model for faith-based healthcare that restores dignity, strengthens communities, and points patients to lasting hope.

"Our vision is to create a movement in healthcare—to equip providers and medical staff to bring Christ's love and healing into every patient encounter, worldwide." — Angie Shope

Mark Harshbarger, Chairman of the Board, expressed his enthusiasm for Angie's leadership:

"Angie brings exceptional experience and a deep commitment to the Clinic's mission. Her focus on expanding behavioral health and strengthening spiritual training will guide NCC into an exciting new season of growth and impact."

To learn more, volunteer, or support the Clinic's mission, visit www.thechristianclinic.org or call 602-258-6008.

