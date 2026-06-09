The Neighborhood Christian Clinic Receives $48,000 Grant from Thunderbirds Charities to Strengthen Clinical Operations, Security, and Continuity of Care

"We are deeply grateful to Thunderbirds Charities for investing in the infrastructure that makes compassionate care possible and strengthens the systems our team depends on to serve uninsured neighbors with dignity and excellence," said Angela Shope, BPA. Post this

"We are deeply grateful to Thunderbirds Charities for investing in the infrastructure that makes compassionate care possible," said Angela Shope, BPA, Executive Director of The Neighborhood Christian Clinic. "This gift strengthens the systems our team depends on every day as we care for uninsured neighbors with dignity, excellence, and the love of Christ."

The Neighborhood Christian Clinic serves individuals and families who might otherwise go without care. From medical, dental and behavioral health services to spiritual support and whole-person care, the Clinic relies on generous community partners to help remove barriers and restore health for vulnerable neighbors.

"Excellent clinical care requires strong systems," said Shope. "This grant helps ensure our patients can continue receiving dependable care from a team that is ready, equipped, and supported."

Thunderbirds Charities, the charitable giving arm of The Thunderbirds, distributes funds raised through the WM Phoenix Open to organizations that assist children and families, help people in need, and improve quality of life in the Greater Phoenix Metropolitan Area.

The Neighborhood Christian Clinic is honored to partner with Thunderbirds Charities in strengthening the care available to uninsured patients across Phoenix.

About The Neighborhood Christian Clinic

The Neighborhood Christian Clinic provides medical, dental, behavioral health, and whole-person care to uninsured and underserved neighbors in Phoenix. The Clinic's mission is to provide quality, compassionate healthcare while sharing the love and good news of Jesus Christ with those who wish to receive it.

About Thunderbirds Charities

Thunderbirds Charities is a nonprofit organization formed in 1986 to distribute monies raised through the WM Phoenix Open. Its mission is to support organizations that assist children and families, help people in need, and improve the quality of life in the Greater Phoenix Metropolitan Area. The 2026 WM Phoenix Open raised a record-breaking $20.1 million for charity, and Thunderbirds Charities has raised more than $246 million for Arizona charities and counting.

Media Contact

Angela Shope, Neighborhood Christian Clinic, 1 602-254-0445, [email protected], https://thechristianclinic.org/

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SOURCE Neighborhood Christian Clinic