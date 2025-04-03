The Neon Museum's 'DUCK DUCK SHED' Forum on Las Vegas Architecture, Design, and Culture Returns April 24-27, 2025

There is no skyline image of Las Vegas because this city is constantly reinventing itself through its architecture and its offerings. Duck Duck Shed provides attendees the rare opportunity to hear from the select few that built and continue to build this city. Post this

"There is no skyline image of Las Vegas because this city is constantly reinventing itself through its architecture and its offerings. What started as a hospitality and gaming city has not only defined that genre but has reinvented it over and again to meet the changing needs of worldwide audiences," said Aaron Berger, executive director of The Neon Museum, the organization that presents Duck Duck Shed. He continues, "Duck Duck Shed provides attendees the rare opportunity to hear from the select few that built and continue to build this city.

Tickets and the full programming lineup are available at www.duckduckshed.com. Duck Duck Shed 2025 programming highlights include:

Stories from Backstage: Cirque du Soleil in Las Vegas : Explore Cirque du Soleil from both sides of the curtain. Get up close to the details of the costumes, see how stage makeup is applied, learn how competitive athletes become theatrical artists, and get hands on with chiffon to fire-proof fabrics in this first-of-its kind exhibition. Featuring 100 artifacts from Mystère, O, Mad Apple, KÀ, and Michael Jackson ONE, see this limited run exhibition closing Duck Duck Shed weekend. April 24-27 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Still Learning from Las Vegas with Dayvid Figler : Award-winning writer and podcaster Dayvid Figler has a unique perspective on Las Vegas that is rooted in the seminal architecture treatise, Learning from Las Vegas . In this presentation, Figler presents how recent developments along "Strip City" have not only ignored much of the lessons from pre-1970 Las Vegas , but that there is an arguable revolution to rebuke those lessons in contemporary architecture, design, and urban planning. From the disappearance of building setbacks to proposals to ban cars from the Strip to projects moving tourists through underground tunnels – the previously extolled interaction of signage, structure and the public is tilting towards irrelevance. Fifty years later, the inspirational and provocative analysis of Learning from Las Vegas may be poised to meet the same fate as many of the book's highlighted structures. April 24 at 2 p.m.

The City that Blows Up to Build Up – The History of Implosion in Las Vegas : Join Steve Crupi, The Implosion Guy, the only person to broadcast from within the secure blast zone of every major Las Vegas implosion, as he reveals exclusive footage and details of each demolition that will blow you away. Explore the risks and the rewards of a city that refuses to linger in the past but make way for the future in the style of Las Vegas showmanship. April 24th at 4 p.m.

Curator's Tour: Stories from Backstage: Cirque du Soleil in Las Vegas : Join us for an in-depth tour of the groundbreaking exhibition, "Stories from Backstage: Cirque du Soleil in Las Vegas " ( February 10 – May 1, 2025 ) led by a member of the museum curatorial team. A dynamic collaboration between The Neon Museum and Cirque du Soleil, this exhibition features 100 artifacts from five groundbreaking Las Vegas productions. Learn more about the design elements of performance costumes, the fabrics chosen for stage costumes, and the talents of those behind the scenes who make one-of-a-kind performances possible every night. This is a one-hour interactive conversation in which questions are welcomed. April 25-27 at 10 a.m. , 12 p.m. , and 2 p.m.

Form and Function: Carpeting a Casino : From color theory to wayfinding to durability, carpeting is a distinctive signature component to any casino design. Join industry experts Alice O'Keefe and Terrien Hale to hear from their first-hand experiences in designing, creating, and installing carpeting in marquee properties on the Strip and Downtown and understand the psychology of what's beneath our feet. April 25 at 10 a.m.

How to Build a Volcano: The Mirage's infamous volcano was a spectacle entertaining millions for 35 years. While this innovative, free attraction delighted audiences from around the world, the design and construction of a 4.5 acre structure that would "erupt" nightly with water, fire, and color, was an incomparable engineering feat. Join us for a rare opportunity to hear from the architect, landscape architects, water engineer, and a member of the general contracting crew as they discuss building one of Las Vegas' most recognized and celebrated destinations in the world. April 25 at 2 p.m.

Public Art in Las Vegas : A Curator's Tour of the Aria Fine Art Collection: A great way to experience the Aria Fine Art Collection installation is to walk it. A better way is to have a personal tour with the curator, Michele C. Quinn . This experience, limited to just 15 guests, will delve into the four years of planning, purchasing of existing works and commissioning original installations at Las Vegas' largest concentrated public art display. The tour will include personal stories only a curator can provide and insights into works by Maya Lin , Jenny Holzer , Rashid Johnson , Antony Gormley , Frank Stella , and others. Guests to meet at Vdara Lobby. April 25 at 3 p.m. , April 27 at 11 a.m.

World Premiere: "Action! Action!" at Circa's Stadium Swim: There's nothing more 'Vegas' than attending a film premiere at an iconic outside venue in the heart of Fremont Street. Action! Action! stars a team of friends, hired to steal Al Capone's painting from The Mob Museum. Double-crossed, the team hunts for clues, desperately trying to find out who is behind the treachery before time runs out. Written, produced and directed by local filmmaker Adam Kilbourn , this 90-minute thrill ride includes car chases through Downtown Las Vegas , epic scenes in The Legacy Club, World Market Center, Plaza and more. Las Vegas is ready for its close up and Action Action delivers! April 25 at 7 p.m.

The Las Vegas Athletics: Designing Stadiums with a Sense of Place: The A's new ballpark in Las Vegas has been designed with a deep consideration for the surrounding landscape, skyline, and city's rich history. By forging a unique relationship with The Neon Museum, the design reflects the vibrant energy and dynamic atmosphere of Las Vegas itself. This city-inspired motif creates a one-of-a-kind experience for visitors, breaking new ground in stadium architecture. Join Frankie Sharpe , the Director of Sports Architecture at Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), and leader of the design team, to discuss the intentionality behind this innovative design, which seamlessly integrates the ballpark into the essence of the city. April 26 at 2 p.m.

Two Sides of Jay Sarno as Told by Jay Sarno, Jr. and David Schwartz : Held in the private dining room at the Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace, this limited seating opportunity brings together two stories of the legendary Jay Sarno . Founder of Caesars Palace and Circus Circus, through his connection to the Teamsters Pension Fund to his incomparable attention to detail, Sarno created the template for the mega-resort in Las Vegas and allowed the ordinary to feel extraordinary. But that is just half of the story. Jay Sarno balanced his professional life with that as a husband and father. From Cub Scout meetings in the Caesars Boardroom to the effects of a habitual gambler, to memories of Jimmy Hoffa, Two Sides of Jay Sarno , will provide guests with an insiders' perspective like no other. Admission includes VIP access to the Bacchanal Buffet, the engaging conversation with our speakers, a copy of Grandissimo: The First Emperor of Las Vegas , and the rare opportunity to have the quintessential biography signed by the author and Sarno's son and namesake. April 27 at 10 a.m.

Duck Duck Shed is the go-to event for architects, design industry professionals and Las Vegas enthusiasts seeking to delve into the city's rich history and dynamic future. Offering unparalleled access to the minds shaping Las Vegas's iconic landscape, featuring insights from the individuals responsible for its world-renowned casinos, resorts, and entertainment productions, the event includes architectural, fine art, and historical walking tours, curated exhibitions, and presentations from industry leaders and scholars.

About Duck Duck Shed

Duck Duck Shed, organized by The Neon Museum, is a four-day event in Las Vegas that delves into the city's unique architecture, design, and culture. Duck Duck Shed offers first-hand insights from the voices that built-and continue to build-the luxurious casinos, mega-resorts, and productions that have earned Las Vegas the title of "The Entertainment Capital of the World". The event offers design industry professionals and Las Vegas enthusiasts tours, panels and engaging discussions that include architectural and historical walking tours, curated exhibitions, and presentations from industry leaders and scholars.

About The Neon Museum

The Neon Museum illuminates the cultural essence of Las Vegas by sharing iconic signage, diverse collections and stories that define its vibrant past, present and future. Its core values seek to create a sense of belonging for everyone; promote scholarship through its work and collaborations; offer fun engagement that reflects the spirit of Las Vegas; and demonstrate overall excellence.

Founded in 1996, The Neon Museum achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM) in 2021, the highest national honor for museums in the United States. Situated on a 2.27-acre campus, the Museum features:

• The Neon Boneyard: An outdoor exhibition space displaying historic signs no longer in use.

• The North Gallery: Home to Brilliant! Jackpot, an immersive audiovisual experience that re-illuminates over 40 non-operational signs using advanced technology.

• The Boulevard Gallery: A transitional space showcasing collection pieces.

• The Visitors' Center: Located in the iconic former La Concha Motel lobby designed by famed architect Paul Revere Williams.

• The Neon Boneyard Park: A green space where visitors can learn more of Las Vegas' rich history.

The museum's collection also includes 15 restored signs displayed as public art in downtown Las Vegas collectively known as The Las Vegas Boulevard Scenic Byway Project and additional pieces on loan to non-profits and government entities. Its ongoing initiatives encompass public education, outreach, research, and arts preservation.

Recently, The Neon Museum announced plans for a relocation and expansion to the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas. Updates will be shared soon.

For more information, including tour schedules and tickets, visit www.neonmuseum.org. Also follow @NeonMuseum on Facebook and @theneonmuseumlasvegas on Instagram.

Media Contact

Cherie Bustamante, Fog & Apple, 1 212-897-4015, [email protected], https://www.fogandapple.com/

Mike Dini, The Neon Museum, 1 702-387-1141, [email protected], http://neonmuseum.org/

SOURCE The Neon Museum