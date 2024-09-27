The Nevermore Haunt Returns for a Terrifying 2024 Season

Get ready to face your darkest fears as The Nevermore Haunt, Maryland's most terrifying haunted attraction, announces its return for the 2024 season. This year's haunt promises to be more chilling, more intense, and more unforgettable than ever before.

BALTIMORE, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get ready to face your darkest fears as The Nevermore Haunt, Maryland's most terrifying haunted attraction, announces its return for the 2024 season. This year's haunt promises to be more chilling, more intense, and more unforgettable than ever before.

Prepare to be transported into a world of macabre visions as you navigate through The Nevermore Haunt's meticulously crafted sets. With new scares, terrifying twists, and spine-tingling surprises around every corner, this year's haunt is not for the faint of heart.