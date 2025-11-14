The NEVYs 2025 Nominees Revealed: New England's Innovation Leaders Take Center Stage

"By enlisting the broader startup ecosystem to identify potential nominees, this year's show feels truly connected to the community it is designed to elevate. More than ever, on display at the 2025 NEVYs is the collective power of the founders, investors, and builders who make this region thrive." Post this

"For 13 years, the NEVYs have celebrated the best of New England's innovation ecosystem. What's most exciting about this year's nominees is where they came from", said Ari Fine Glantz, Executive Director of the NEVCA. "By enlisting the broader startup ecosystem to identify potential nominees, this year's show feels truly connected to the community it is designed to elevate. More than ever, on display at the 2025 NEVYs is the collective power of the founders, investors, and builders who make this region thrive."

The theme of this year's awards is NEVY's the 13th, blending the humor and grit of startup life with a playful nod to classic slasher films and the rallying message that "startups are scary, but community makes them less so." Each year, the selection of a unique theme for the NEVY Awards captures NEVCA's continued commitment to uniting New England's entrepreneurial ecosystem through storytelling, celebration, and connection.

That sense of community comes to life through this year's nominees, a group that showcases the depth and diversity of New England innovation. "Every name on this list is a key member within New England's region, and that's what makes it so powerful," said Rachel Leigh Gross, Senior Manager, Platform & Community at NEVCA. "The NEVYs have always been about celebration, connection, and courage. This year's nominees remind us why New England continues to punch above its weight in innovation."

The NEVYs honor both early- and late-stage companies, as well as the venture capitalists who support them, and cover a broad spectrum of the region's thriving industry clusters. Nominees span a range of categories across technology, life sciences, and healthcare, showcasing the diversity and depth of innovation across the region. Nominated companies include Aktis Oncology, All Hands AI, Bizzen, Bluebird Kids Health, ConductorAI, Emvolon, Freckle, Halo, Inari, Judo Bio, Labviva, Lithios, Matterworks, Merlin Labs, Nebulock, QuEra Computing, Recorded Future, and Sionna Therapeutics. This year's event will also highlight investors and community champions as nominees for two NEVY awards.

"We're honored to be nominated for a NEVY Award," said Mike Greene, CEO of Hi Marley. "This recognition reflects our team's hard work and the incredible innovation happening across New England's tech community. We're proud to be part of an ecosystem that's pushing boundaries and building a better future together."

Sponsors of this year's NEVYs includeBank of America, Deloitte, IDA Ireland, Scratch Marketing + Media, Pennant, Cherry Beckert, Johnson & Johnson, & Klein Hersch.

For a full list of 2025 NEVY Award nominees and event details, visitthenevys.com. Tickets for the December 11 celebration are on sale now.

About the New England Venture Capital Association (NEVCA)

The New England Venture Capital Association (NEVCA) fosters a collaborative, inclusive, and prosperous innovation ecosystem on behalf of New England's VC industry. Operating across four pillars - Venture Community, Regional Brand, Workforce Development, and Public Policy - the association's initiatives impact the community at large: events connect founders, funders, and innovators; legislative advocacy promotes economic growth; programs bolster professional development across the venture landscape. Follow New England Venture Capital Association on Linkedin or check outwww.newenglandvc.org.

Media Contact

Rachel Tierney, Scratch Marketing + Media, 1 3399333222, [email protected]

SOURCE Scratch Marketing + Media