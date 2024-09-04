The New AMD Ryzen™ 5 7600X3D Lands Exclusively at Micro Center in the US

The Ryzen 5 7600X3D represents a significant step forward in making high-performance, cache-rich processors more accessible to a wider range of PC enthusiasts. Post this

Key features of the AMD Ryzen™ 5 7600X3D include:

6 cores and 12 threads for robust multitasking capabilities

AMD 3D V-Cache™ technology for enhanced gaming performance

Built on the efficient 5nm process node

Support for PCIe® 5.0 and DDR5 memory

Compatible with AMD socket AM5 motherboards

"We're excited to once again partner with AMD to bring cutting-edge processor technology to our customers," said Warren Beneson, Chief Merchandising Officer at Micro Center. "The Ryzen 5 7600X3D represents a significant step forward in making high-performance, cache-rich processors more accessible to a wider range of PC enthusiasts."

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X3D is available in the U.S. exclusively at Micro Center retail locations. For more information about the product and its availability, including bundle deals, please visit microcenter.com

About Micro Center

Micro Center operates twenty-eight large computer and electronics stores in major markets nationwide. Founded in 1979 in Columbus, Micro Center is designed to satisfy the dedicated computer and electronics user. Uniquely focused on computers and related products, Micro Center offers more computers and related items (more than 25,000 items in stock) than any other retailer. Micro Center is passionate about offering a high level of customer service, with a knowledgeable and tenured sales team. Customers can visit Micro Center's 27 stores (with more locations coming soon) from coast-to-coast or microcenter.com for thousands of computer-related items, electronics, and other technology products.

Micro Center stores are located in:

Atlanta (2), Baltimore, Boston, Chicago (2), Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York (5), Philadelphia, St. Louis, Washington, D.C. (2), and more stores, including Santa Clara, coming soon.

Media Contact:

Meg Adrion , Director of Digital Marketing, 1 614-850-3000, [email protected]

, Director of Digital Marketing, 1 614-850-3000, Dan Ackerman , Editor in Chief, 1 646-279-1062, [email protected]

SOURCE Micro Center