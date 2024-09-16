The New Intelli-Pole® Company: Raising the Grid™ Worldwide

We intend to support the utility industry by 'Raising the Grid™' to a new level of economy and reliability. Post this

Intelli-Pole® FRP is a leading-edge product that uses fiber-reinforced polymer to produce a lightweight and long-lasting product that is corrosion and weather resistant. In addition to its durability, Intelli-Pole's® design flexibility with its hand installation option, makes it the cost-effective choice for utility poles around the globe. Intelli-Pole® is now in use on three continents.

Reestablishing the Intelli-Pole® Name

After a brief pause from the marketplace, Intelli-Pole® returns under new ownership. The new ownership reports that their initial product offering will be identical to the familiar Intelli-Pole® design. The new product will match materials of construction, geometry, hardware, and ease of installation utilizing the Intelli-Pole® tapered slip-fit joints.

Jeremy Wootten, CEO/CFO of the Intelli-Pole® Company LLC, outlines the opportunity and challenge facing the returning product. "This innovative FRP pole was greatly missed during the difficult past few years, so we are pleased to bring it back to the electric utility industry."

Equally important to Mr. Wootten is reestablishing relationships in the utility sector. "We look forward to talking with you directly on specific needs within your service territories. I invite you to contact us personally at 256-426-4624 with any questions on our expanding product lines." David Dean, Intelli-Pole® Director of Sales & Business Development, adds, "We aim to be a problem-solving company that firmly supports utilities in their primary mission: providing uninterrupted service to their customers."

A Global Opportunity

Around the world, demand for alternatives to wooden utility poles is quickly growing within investor-owned, rural electric cooperatives and municipal power companies. The high strength of the FRP

composite Intelli-Pole® will play a significant role in preventing power outages in any severe storm environment. Wootten sums up that commitment with a new corporate tagline. "As our new motto confirms, we want to support you in 'Raising the Grid™' to a new level of economy and reliability. We look forward to hearing from our utility partners, both original and new!"

About Intelli-Pole® Company LLC

The Intelli-Pole® Company LLC is a privately held company headquartered in Cullman, Alabama and the Intelli-Pole® plant is located in Belton, South Carolina. The company is part of a group of companies owned by Jerry Wootten. Other companies in the group include HomTex, Southern Proper, DB Technologies, and Sovereign America Industries. The new Intelli-Pole® company is the sole owner of the intellectual property and manufacturer of the durable, lightweight, and cost-effective modular utility pole made with fiber-reinforced polymer. Interested parties can contact Intelli-Pole® CEO/CFO Jeremy Wootten at [email protected] or Director of Sales & Business Development David Dean at [email protected], or by visiting on the web at www.intelli-pole.com.

Media Contact

David Dean, Intelli-Pole®, 1 256-426-4624, [email protected], www.intelli-pole.com

SOURCE Intelli-Pole®