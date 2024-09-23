The New Jersey Innovation Institute Launches Artificial Intelligence Lab and Multi-Pronged AI Strategy

"As part of our 2030 Strategic Plan for NJIT, we are excited about the prospect of launching this AI initiative through NJII which provides our students with this opportunity while supporting New Jersey businesses," described NJIT Provost and SVP for Academic Affairs Dr. John Pelesko. Post this

The initiative will be led by NJII AVP Dr. Thomas Villani who is an expert in building real-world artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Dr. Villani was previously the Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder of Visikol where he led the development of various cutting-edge image analysis and bioimaging solutions as well as leading research projects for all twenty of the top twenty pharmaceutical companies in the world.

The launch of this new AI Lab is part of NJII's three-pronged approach to AI which includes collaboration with AI@NJIT, education and upskilling through Learning and Development Initiative, and, company creation through the forthcoming NJII Venture Studio.

"This comprehensive AI strategy leverages the unique assets of NJII and NJIT to drive AI innovations and positions New Jersey as a leader in the AI field," described NJII President Dr. Michael Johnson. If you are interested in discussing how your business can leverage AI, please reach out to the NJII team today.

About NJII

The New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII) is a 501c3 organization wholly owned by the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT). As an independent corporation, NJII is uniquely positioned to be agile, entrepreneurial and opportunistic. NJII is focused on accelerating technology and fostering innovation to have a positive economic impact in New Jersey. To date, NJII has generated over $330M in revenue during its ten years of operation across its divisions (Defense, Entrepreneurship, Healthcare and Learning & Development) and today has a team of 100+ staff. Learn more

