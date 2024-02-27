The New Location Becomes the Global Brokerage's 8th Office in Mexico

"We are thrilled to continue The Agency's expansion throughout Mexico with the opening of our new office in Mexico City," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency's independently-owned brokerages are referred to and integrated as true global partners. Every Managing Partner, from both corporate or independently-owned offices, operates cohesively as one true global network. Rather than simply using brand likeness in their marketing, The Agency's global partners enjoy the same access to leadership, marketing, public relations, training, tools, and technology as the brokerage's corporate offices. The Agency launched 29 new offices in 2023, with more on the horizon this year.

"Mexico City has become a global destination over the past decade, making it the perfect location for our next outpost in Mexico," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "The Agency's commitment to white glove service and unique brand ethos aligns perfectly with Mexico City's multicultural energy."

Ricardo Umansky is an experienced and talented real estate professional with over a decade of experience in the industry. As Managing Partner of The Agency Mexico City, he leads with knowledge and compassion, bringing extensive awareness of real estate development to the table. Ricardo possesses a strong background in architecture and has worked closely with clients, contractors, agents and developers in his previous occupations, giving him a unique and insightful perspective as a real estate agent. As a developer in Mexico City and New York, he has worked on designing projects for many clients, as well as in his own commercial and residential projects. Ricardo's straightforward, no-nonsense approach combined with his previous experience in the business side of real estate—including design and finance—makes him an incredible asset and resource for buyers, sellers and investors. Raised in Mexico City, Ricardo attended the American School and went on to study Business and Finance at the University of Houston, later obtaining a Master's Degree in Architecture from Rice University in 2010. Outside of the office, Ricardo enjoys building models, kite surfing, skiing in the snow and supporting causes that he holds close to his heart, including UNICEF/United Nations Children's Fund, which provides humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.

"Mexico City is truly a one-of-a-kind metropolitan city," said Ricardo Umansky. "Its vibrancy and flourishing real estate market are a perfect match for The Agency's unique culture of collaboration. Alexander and I cannot wait to introduce this incredible region of Mexico to The Agency's global network."

Managing Director of The Agency Mexico City, Alexander Cuttler is a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience in the world of real estate. As an agent and office leader, Alexander is backed by a wealth of industry expertise and a distinguished tenure in the development realm. With a well-rounded background and a fervor for excellence, Alexander is poised to be a dynamic and pragmatic leader for the local team. Born and raised in Mexico City, with a decade-long residency in Los Cabos, he possesses an innate understanding of the local nuances that shape the regional marketplace. Alexander's journey in real estate evolved from a robust career in marketing where he catered to major developers. As a developer himself, his transition into the sales realm was a seamless progression. He is known and respected for his commitment to honesty, straightforward demeanor and natural ability to instill confidence in his clients, no matter what their real estate goals may be. Alexander's passion for real estate is fueled by his attraction to and appreciation for beautiful architecture. Alexander's appointment as Mexico City's Managing Director underscores his unique skill set, dedication to growth and commitment to achieving exceptional results. Beyond his professional endeavors, Alexander embraces a diverse range of interests during his free time, from dirt biking and hiking to indulging in his love for travel, architecture and design.

"I have long admired The Agency and the following the brand has garnered over the years," said Alexander Cuttler. "I'm honored to represent the brand in Mexico City alongside Ricardo Umansky and know that together we will raise the bar for the real estate industry within our incredible city."

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which debuted on Netflix in 2022 and recently announced its second season scheduled to debut in March. The Agency has grown to more than 100 corporately owned and franchise offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 18th on the 2023 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fifth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated for a second time in 2023. Most recently, The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #50 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate.

The Agency's office in Mexico City will be located at Puebla 135 Col. Roma Norte alc. Cuauhtémoc CP 11950 CDMX. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $72 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising 100 offices in 11 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world. Watch The Agency on Buying Beverly Hills, a new real estate occu-soap highlighting the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, currently streaming on Netflix.

