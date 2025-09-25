The New Location Becomes the Global Brokerage's Fifth Office in Texas

"As one of the fastest-growing and most affluent counties in Texas, Rockwall has established itself as a premier destination for homebuyers," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader shines through its commitment to expanding into prominent markets with significant growth potential and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency launched 30 new offices in 2024 and expanded into 15 new markets in Q1 and Q2 of this year.

"Whether purchasing a primary residence or a second home, buyers are drawn to Rockwall for its unmatched mix of natural beauty, suburban comfort, and accessibility. It represents the ideal balance between everyday convenience and elevated living," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. "We're excited to continue our work with Heather Stevens and Vanessa Griffin as we debut our new office in Rockwall, bringing our unparalleled marketing and tools to buyers and sellers throughout the area."

The Agency has grown to more than 145 corporately owned and franchise offices across 14 countries, and counting. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for seven consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 13th on the 2025 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fourth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated consecutively in 2023, 2024, and 2025. The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #33 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate. The Agency's President, Rainy Hake Austin was also named on the Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist, recognizing 50 up-and-coming leaders shaping the future of residential real estate. The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which aired on Netflix for two seasons.

"What sets Rockwall apart is its unique character. It blends the warmth and charm of a small town with the opportunities and amenities of the Dallas–Fort Worth metro area, offering buyers a lifestyle that is both inviting and dynamic," said Heather Stevens. "It's a privilege to join forces with Heather Stevens and The Agency to introduce this world-class brand to such a booming market," added Vanessa Griffin.

The Agency Rockwall will be located at 109 N Goliad, Rockwall, TX 75087. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

The Agency is a global, luxury real estate brokerage representing clients across residential, new development, resort, and vacation rental markets worldwide. Since its founding in 2011 by Mauricio Umansky, The Agency has closed more than $88 billion in real estate transactions and grown to over 145 offices across 14 countries. Consistently ranked among the top brokerages in the industry, The Agency is recognized as one of the fastest-growing boutique luxury real estate brands in the world. Redefining the traditional brokerage model, The Agency fosters a culture of true collaboration, where every client and listing is represented in a shared environment of partnership. Clients and agents alike benefit from the power of a global network and access to a full suite of in-house services, including creative, public relations, relocation, development, core services, and industry-leading technology.

