The New Location Becomes the Global Brokerage's Ninth Office in Texas

"There are markets that naturally align with The Agency brand, and Fort Worth is absolutely one of them," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. Post this

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader shines through its commitment to expanding into prominent markets with significant growth potential and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency launched 27 new offices in 2025, with more on the horizon.

"There are markets that naturally align with The Agency brand, and Fort Worth is absolutely one of them," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. "The city offers an incredible blend of Western heritage, luxury living, and long-term growth potential, all while maintaining a genuine sense of authenticity. It's a market with a strong identity, and we're excited to build our presence here."

The Agency has grown to over 165 offices across 15 countries, and counting. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies, has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country, and is consistently recognized as a Top Luxury Brokerage by Inman. The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #30 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate. The Agency's President, Rainy Hake Austin was also named on the Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist in 2025, recognizing 50 up-and-coming leaders shaping the future of residential real estate. The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which aired on Netflix for two seasons.

"Fort Worth offers a lifestyle that feels increasingly difficult to find in major metropolitan markets," said Heather Stevens. "Clients are drawn to the ability to have more land, more privacy, and a stronger connection to community while still maintaining access to a major international airport and one of the country's fastest-growing metroplexes. Fort Worth offers an incredible range of opportunities for buyers seeking both lifestyle and long-term value."

The Agency Fort Worth will be located at 2833 Crockett St #127, Fort Worth, TX 76107. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

About The Agency

The Agency is a global, luxury real estate brokerage representing clients across residential, new development, resort, and vacation rental markets worldwide. Since its founding in 2011 by Mauricio Umansky, The Agency has closed more than $104 billion in real estate transactions and grown to more than 165 offices across 15 countries. Consistently ranked among the top brokerages in the industry, The Agency is recognized as one of the fastest-growing boutique luxury real estate brands in the world. Redefining the traditional brokerage model, The Agency fosters a culture of true collaboration, where every client and listing is represented in a shared environment of partnership. Clients and agents alike benefit from the power of a global network and access to a full suite of in-house services, including creative, public relations, relocation, development, core services, and industry-leading technology.

Media Contact

Olivia Cyr, The Agency, 1 5088688274, [email protected], The Agency

SOURCE The Agency