The Agency Launches Office in Savannah, Georgia

"Opening an office in Savannah allows The Agency to serve a growing demand from buyers who want to be part of a city that is as dynamic as it is timeless," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader shines through its commitment to expanding into prominent markets with significant growth potential and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency launched 30 new offices in 2024 and expanded into 15 new markets in Q1 and Q2 of this year.

"Between its oak-lined squares, accessible coastal living compared to similar markets, and thriving cultural landscape, Savannah gives buyers an opportunity to get more lifestyle for their money," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. "We're thrilled to continue our work with Alison Melton and Courtney Heidik who have been excellent stewards of The Agency's brand and culture throughout the South."

The Agency has grown to more than 145 corporately owned and franchise offices across 14 countries, and counting. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for seven consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 13th on the 2025 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fourth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. The Agency is consistently ranked Luxury Brokerage of the year by Inman. The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #33 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate. The Agency's President, Rainy Hake Austin was also named on the Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist, recognizing 50 up-and-coming leaders shaping the future of residential real estate. The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which aired on Netflix for two seasons.

"Savannah captures everything buyers are seeking today: a vibrant cultural scene, world-class dining and art, and the relaxed beauty of coastal living. It's a city where people aren't just buying a home, they're embracing a lifestyle that's both inspiring and welcoming," said Alison Melton. "I couldn't be more honored to partner with Alison Melton and The Agency to bring the world-class experience and white glove service of The Agency to Savannah as we serve this iconic Georgia market," added Courtney Heidik.

The Agency Savannah will be located at 119 MLK Jr. Blvd., Savannah, GA 31401. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

About The Agency

The Agency is a global, luxury real estate brokerage representing clients across residential, new development, resort, and vacation rental markets worldwide. Since its founding in 2011 by Mauricio Umansky, The Agency has closed more than $88 billion in real estate transactions and grown to over 145 offices across 14 countries. Consistently ranked among the top brokerages in the industry, The Agency is recognized as one of the fastest-growing boutique luxury real estate brands in the world. Redefining the traditional brokerage model, The Agency fosters a culture of true collaboration, where every client and listing is represented in a shared environment of partnership. Clients and agents alike benefit from the power of a global network and access to a full suite of in-house services, including creative, public relations, relocation, development, core services, and industry-leading technology.

Isabel Goldstein, The Agency, 1 2019234092, [email protected], www.theagencyre.com

