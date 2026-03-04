The New Mexico House Returns to SXSW® in 2026 Showcasing the State's Innovation Economy and Enchanted Culture

The New Mexico House will return to South by Southwest® (SXSW®) on March 16th, 2026, as an official SXSW activation, positioning New Mexico as one of the country's leading hubs for company-building, innovation, arts and culture, film, and so much more.

AUSTIN, Texas and SANTA FE, N.M. , March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The New Mexico House will return to South by Southwest® (SXSW®) on March 16th, 2026, as an official SXSW activation, positioning New Mexico as one of the country's leading hubs for company-building, innovation, arts and culture, film, and so much more.

The New Mexico House reflects a coordinated strategy to elevate both New Mexico's innovation economy and its global brand visibility. The single-day event convenes investors, venture capitalists, policymakers, artists, economic development leaders, and others, for curated programming focused on measurable economic outcomes — investment, talent attraction, strategic partnerships, and national media exposure. Registration is now open.

"This is an opportunity to showcase a few of the distinct strengths that set our state apart," said Rob Black, Cabinet Secretary of the New Mexico Economic Development Department. "New Mexico is truly emerging as the next frontier for future-focused sectors like advanced manufacturing and clean energy alongside established creative industries like film and digital media."

SXSW has previously attracted more than 500,000 attendees from all over the world, making it one of the most influential convergence points for technology, culture, and business, globally. Within that environment, the N Mexico House operates as an "experiential embassy," using culture as a strategic entry point to introduce high-value audiences to the state's expanding ecosystem.

"The New Mexico House is about far more than visibility for the land of enchantment. It's about creating meaningful connections," said Hunter McDaniel, Founder and CEO of UbiQD and New Mexico House board member. "Ahead of this year's event, I am particularly excited to initiate new collaborations at the intersections of quantum science, clean energy, and agtech, for sustainable economic impact for New Mexico."

The New Mexico House debuted in 2025 as a bootstrapped experiment that quickly gained national attention. The inaugural event attracted more than 2,800 registrants, featured 30 speakers across nine panels, and brought together 19 sponsors for a sold-out experience in downtown Austin.

In 2026, the activation returns with:

Official SXSW status, fully integrated into the SXSW ecosystem

Expanded footprint at The Courtyard ATX on 4th Street

A sharpened focus on emphasizing economic outcomes for startups, partners, and the state

Indigenous entrepreneurship and cultural enterprise

Clean energy deployment and state-level innovation policy

Quantum technologies and advanced research commercialization

Venture capital access and public-private investment strategy

Showcasing New Mexico's established film and digital media production ecosystem, the evening transitions into a curated Startup Showcase connecting founders with investors, followed by an Indigenous fashion presentation and a high-profile Music Showcase.

The Music Showcase, presented by New Mexico True, features nationally recognized New Mexico musicians, including Max Gomez, the Taos-raised Americana singer-songwriter whose music has earned critical acclaim and more than four million Spotify streams; Def-i, a Diné hip-hop artist and poet known for blending contemporary performance with cultural preservation; and Camilo Quiñones (CQ), a Grammy-winning percussionist who contributed to Los Lobos' Grammy Award-winning album Native Sons.

Together, the programming underscores a central message: New Mexico's identity as a premier destination for culture and outdoor recreation compliments its reputation as a key hub for technology and innovation.

In addition to New Mexico True, the 2026 event is powered by a broad coalition of public and private partners, including New Mexico Economic Development Department's Technology & Innovation Office and New Mexico Film Office (NMFO), LEEP/Feynman Center for Innovation, New Mexico Partnership, UbiQD, City of Santa Fe – Office of Economic Development, Mantis Space Inc., Phoenix Venture Partners, Silicon Valley Bank, Montauk, Airbus Ventures, Pattern Energy, Santa Fe County, X-Bow Systems, and Qunnect, among others.

New Mexico House is currently securing partners, participants, and media for SXSW 2026. The official agenda is now live. (LINK)

About New Mexico House

New Mexico House is a collaborative, state-led activation designed to showcase New Mexico's innovation economy, cultural leadership, and creative industries on a national stage. Through curated experiences at major events like SXSW, New Mexico House connects startups, businesses, artists, and communities with investors, talent, and partners from around the world — driving long-term economic opportunity for the state. For more information and registration, visit www.newmexicohouse.org and follow New Mexico House on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

