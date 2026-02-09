The New Mexico Multiple Listing Service Selects reData MLS as the New MLS Software Platform for its Members

reData MLS, a new flagship product from the creators of UtahRealEstate.com, was selected by the New Mexico Multiple Listing Service to become its new MLS software platform this Summer

SANDY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- reDataExport, LLC announced today that its MLS software platform, reData MLS, was selected by the New Mexico Multiple Listing Service (NMMLS) as its new MLS software. The product will provide MLS software and services to NMMLS more than 1,080 members throughout the state of New Mexico.

reData MLS was built with modern programming and cloud-based infrastructure to deliver the listing capabilities, market analytics, and client collaboration resources that real estate professionals need in their local markets. Powered by advanced artificial intelligence processes and lightning-fast database performance, reData MLS introduces innovative functionality that is helping move the industry in a new direction.

Crystal McCaslin, Chair of the NMMLS Board of Directors, said, "We are so excited to implement reData MLS, which we feel is the MLS software of the future for our members. After evaluating multiple MLS software platforms, we found reData MLS to be the fastest, most innovative, and technologically advanced. We are excited to bring these capabilities to our market this summer."

Brad Bjelke, CEO of UtahRealEstate.com and reDataExport LLC, said, "We are thrilled to bring our new technologies to the New Mexico Multiple Listing Service. They are an incredible partner, and Megan McFarlane, who serves as the Executive Director of the NMMLS, is leading the way in ensuring her organization and members have the best tools available on the market. This partnership marks a significant milestone for our company, and we are excited about our future growth."

About the reData Product Line

reData delivers real estate software and related services to multiple listing services ("MLSs") across the country. Founded in 2024, reDataExport, LLC continues to operate in high-growth mode, expanding its portfolio with new offerings and enhanced capabilities. The current product lineup includes: (1) reData Export, enabling MLS organizations to license data in bulk to partners seeking MLS information for economic analysis, research, and statistical applications; (2) reData Websites, empowering MLSs to provide consumer-facing property search experiences while extending the reach of their data to local audiences through strong SEO performance; and (3) reData MLS, a comprehensive multiple listing service platform designed to support real estate professionals with a full suite of modern listing and collaboration capabilities.

About the New Mexico MLS

The New Mexico MLS is a robust REALTOR® entity with over 1,080 subscribers. The organization accumulates and disseminates vital New Mexico housing and property data to buyers and sellers throughout the state. The New Mexico MLS is one of the top 3 MLSs in the state of New Mexico, and the only New Mexico-based MLS with statewide coverage of listing information.

