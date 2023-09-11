The new office space will foster collaboration and facilitate client engagement

Smith's expert trading team has continually built upon our numerous longstanding partnerships in Taipei through our seamless communication and flexible service-program offerings. Tweet this

The company opened its Taipei office in 2011 and has quadrupled its local employee count over the last five years. At the epicenter of the semiconductor industry, Taiwan's unparalleled supply chain interconnectivity has fueled Smith's growth in the region.

"Smith's expert trading team has continually built upon our numerous longstanding partnerships in Taipei through our seamless communication and flexible service-program offerings," said William. "We look forward to expanding our localized support and tailored supply chain solutions to address our customers' unique needs."

The office will be located at:

Walsin Lihwa Building 22F-A2

No. 1, Songzhi Road, Xinyi District

Taipei, TW 110411

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and automobiles. In 20 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $4.7 billion in 2022. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent Distribution™ model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, Amsterdam, and Singapore cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number six among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.

