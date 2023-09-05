The New Philips 27E2F7901 Monitor Brings High-end Design Features to Content Creators at a Ground-breaking Price Point

New Philips Creator Series Monitor launches at unbeatable price

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPV-USA, a leading display specialist and North America brand license partner for Philips monitors is excited to announce the launch of the Philips 27E2F7901 Creator Series monitor. The monitor is the most important tool that creators use, and up till now, designer-level monitors were out of reach for most people's budgets. The Creator Series breaks new ground by offering a 27" 4K IPS Black screen with Display HDR 400 and a host of other high-end features for $499.99 USD – a price most independent content creators can afford. It is available on Amazon starting September 5, 2023.

Philips 27E2F7901: Showcasing Vibrant Visuals and Deep Contrast

One of the star features of the Philips 27E2F7901 monitor is IPS Black. As this monitor is made for those interested in visually-demanding professions, IPS black offers improved contrast ratio with deeper blacks that make colors pop.

Another hallmark feature that improves this monitor's visual productivity is its VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification and HDR HLG standard. With the VESA Display HDR 400 certification, users can be sure that their product produces a full palette of stunning imagery.

In contrast to the traditional HDR standard, however, the HDR HLG feature of the Philips 27E2F7901 encodes HDR data independently. This feature is meant to cut the transmission bandwidth from a device to the monitor in half, which allows visual content to be transmitted at higher quality.

Adding to the Philips 27E2F7901's visual punch is the screen's 3840 x 2160 4K UHD resolution and the monitor's capacity to display up to 1.07 billion colors for the most accurate, smooth, and vivid color gamut. The Creator Series monitor also covers a much wider color gamut than most monitors (sRBG 100% and DCI-P3 98%), and Display-P3 perfectly reflects the colors and details you see on your MacBook screen.

Better Connectivity Makes for Higher Quality Imagery

One of the Philips 27E2F7901's main features is the DisplayPort 1.4 and it is geared toward visual editing. With this feature, video content can be transferred at 32.4 Gbit/s. It also harbors a USB-C Hub with 96W power delivery.

In the Philips 27E2F7901's arsenal is a feature that is meant to please every type of visual artist: Its USB-C connection. With the option of power delivery to your connected device, users can do anything from charging their laptop to watching high-resolution video or transferring data to external devices rapidly- all through one cable.

Aesthetically Pleasing On Screen and Off

All these visual features are not the only thing that makes the Philips 27E2F7901 shine. To find its beauty, one can also look at the monitor's exterior.

Additional Features and Availability for the Philips 27E2F7901

The Philips 27E2F7901 is equipped with LowBlue mode that protects your eyes from blue light-induced eye strain and Flicker Free technology that reduces and/or eliminates the perception of screen flicker and is Calman-certified.

The Philips 27E2F7901 will be available on Amazon for purchase on September 5, 2023 at a price of $499.99 USD.

Press Contact:

TPV-USA

Jamy Reyes

Email: [email protected]

For product information visit, https://geni.us/philips-27E2F7901

About TPV-USA

TPV-USA Corp. provides products that deliver exceptional audio and visual experiences to consumer and commercial customers through its portfolio of home audio, monitors, and professional displays, including hospitality TVs, digital signage, interactive touchscreens, and direct view LED displays. We are an affiliate of TPV Technology Limited (TPV), the world's largest manufacturer of monitors, and a leading provider of display solutions for the B2C and B2B markets. TPV exclusively markets and sells Philips Sound and Philips Professional Displays under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V. Philips is consistently ranked as a top global brand by publications such as Interbrand. TPV USA was established in May 2020, and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Media Contact

Jamy Reyes, Philips, 510-977-2450, [email protected], https://www.usa.philips.com/c-m-so/monitors

SOURCE Philips