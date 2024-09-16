The New Reality: Mental Health and Personal Wellbeing for the Senior Care Workforce in a Post-COVID-19 World

KARE's Study Reveals How Work Culture Must Evolve to Retain Senior, Post-Acute Care Workers

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KARE, the leading digital labor marketplace for post-acute and senior care, in collaboration with the National Association of Health Care Assistants (NAHCA), has released the second of a three-part groundbreaking study, "KARE's Trauma and Resilience Report." This newly released part of the series examines the impact of trauma on frontline senior and post-acute care staff, defined by KARE as the "careforce."

The three-part study, conducted by KARE, is based on a survey of licensed healthcare professionals in long-term care. In Part One, research into the prevalence of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) in the careforce showed that trauma and risks for toxic stress have a major impact which can result in heightened rates of burnout and turnover among frontline staff, exacerbating the healthcare labor shortage.

"KARE's Trauma and Resilience Report gives communities a better understanding of what their workforce may be dealing with privately, allowing the community to make changes that clearly make a positive impact on their culture and retention," shared Katie Rhone, KARE's SVP of HERO and Employee Experience. "Understanding that an employee may have a history of trauma deepens empathy and cultivates a culture where every individual feels seen—not just as a worker, but as a human being."

Part Two, "The Influence of Mental Health and Personal Wellbeing in the Workplace," dives further into the impact of past trauma and the Covid-19 pandemic on physical and mental health, and perception of workplace wellbeing. The study found that 1-in-4 members of the careforce feel the negative effects of their Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) on their current physical health.

The impact of ACEs on the mental health of today's careforce is even more extreme with 2-in-4 reporting a negative effect on their current mental health. Almost half of the careforce feel the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic on their mental and physical health.

Key Findings from Part Two: The Influence of Mental Health and Personal Wellbeing in the Workplace include:

Less than half of nurses (41%) reported feeling psychologically safe in their workplace.





29% of RNs do not feel a sense of community in their workplace compared to only 16% of all respondents.





While a strong 77% of all respondents agreed that they felt they could be their true and authentic self, only 50% of RNs agreed.





Calls to action communities can take to enhance psychological safety, improve inclusivity, strengthen recognition programs, and provide professional development

"The COVID-19 pandemic amplified awareness of mental health and well-being in the workplace," said trauma-informed care expert and founder of Radical Sabbatical, Jean Hartnett, MHSA, NHA, CDP, YTT, CNA. "The shared experience of a global crisis made it easier for organizations to acknowledge and address trauma openly. The KARE study provides organizations with data and a greater understanding of the challenges their staff faces in building a more positive workplace wellbeing."

KARE's Trauma and Resilience Report is meant to be a valuable resource, providing insights to better comprehend the careforce and approach their needs with empathy and support. By shedding light on the challenges caregivers face, it highlights a potential need for supportive benefit structures that acknowledge and address their unique mental health requirements.

Learn more about KARE's Trauma and Resilience Report here.

About KARE

KARE is the leading digital labor marketplace for post-acute and senior care, connecting caregivers, nurses, and hospitality staff with senior care communities and nursing homes. KARE empowers caregiving Heroes to quickly fill open shifts, giving them the flexibility to choose where and when they work. Based in Houston, Texas, KARE is revolutionizing the industry with its innovative approach to staffing solutions.

For more information, visit https://www.doyoukare.com/.

Media Contact

Jim Davidson, KARE, 1 9174329096, [email protected]

SOURCE KARE