The New York Center for Children Hosts "NYCC is Turning 30" Event at The Iconic Peninsula New York

"We are thrilled to announce this year's Spring Event: NYCC is Turning 30," said Christine Rales and Kris Tziazas, Co-Chairs of The New York Center for Children's Board of Directors. "Our organization works tirelessly to provide trauma-focused therapy services to help children and families heal from abuse. It will be a spectacular night, set against the stunning backdrop of the dazzling Peninsula New York. We are thrilled to be honoring Dr. Grimm for her many years of dedicated service to children."

The night will include a gala and charity auction with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres being served throughout the night, with all proceeds of the night benefiting the Center. The Charity Auction features deluxe stays at The Peninsula New York and The Peninsula London, Sunday Buffet for 4 at Clement Restaurant, and Drinks for 4 at Pen Top, The Peninsula New York's sophisticated rooftop bar, among other luxury items.

The New York Center for Children, founded in 1995, is the only independent center in New York City to provide free, comprehensive evaluation and therapy services to children who have experienced physical and sexual abuse and their families for as long as their healing requires. In addition, NYCC also provides groundbreaking training programs on the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of child abuse, attended by medical students, doctors, nurses and first responders worldwide. More than 20,000 professionals have been trained through NYCC's educational programs.

Tickets are on sale to the public for $300 each, and can be purchased at: https://newyorkcenterforchildren.org/nycc-is-turning-30/. All proceeds will benefit The New York Center for Children.

About NYCC

Founded in 1995, NYCC provides trauma-focused therapy services to help children heal from abuse, free of charge, for as long as their healing requires. NYCC offers professional training on the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of child abuse. Additionally, NYCC's holistic approach to healing includes tutoring, mentoring and enhancement programs and activities for children. Located on the Upper East Side, NYCC serves children and youth ages 3-24 from all five boroughs of New York City.

About The Peninsula New York

The Peninsula New York is ideally located on Fifth Avenue and 55th Street, in the heart of New York City's most prestigious shopping, cultural, and business neighborhood, in Midtown Manhattan. A 23 story, 1905 landmark building, The Peninsula New York features 233 spacious and luxurious guest rooms and suites, decorated in a classic, contemporary style with art nouveau accents. For additional information on The Peninsula New York please visit www.peninsula.com/newyork.

Media Contact

Christine Crowther, The New York Center for Children, 1 (212) 517-3012 201, [email protected], https://newyorkcenterforchildren.org/

SOURCE The New York Center for Children