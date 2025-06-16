The New York State Quitline Commemorates 25th Anniversary

Throughout its 25 years, the New York State Quitline has served as a continual and consistent lifeline. The program is on pace to surpass 3 million calls in 2026 and mailed more than 1.2 million kits of free nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) medications since instituting the practice in 2004. Post this

On Thursday, June 12, 2025, Roswell Park leadership, elected officials and the New York State Department of Health's Bureau of Tobacco Control gathered to commemorate the NYS Quitline's 25th anniversary. Both Erie County and the City of Buffalo proclaimed the day as "New York State Quitline Day" for the program's continued longevity and effectiveness. To further mark the commemoration, local landmarks such as Niagara Falls, the Peace Bridge and Buffalo Botanical Gardens will illuminate in orange and/or purple on June 12 and 13.

"For 25 years, the New York State Quitline has been a vital part of our public health efforts to reduce tobacco use and improve the health of New Yorkers, and we are proud to celebrate its legacy and continued impact," New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. "This milestone is a testament to the Quitline's unwavering commitment to helping people quit smoking and live longer, healthier lives."

"It's an honor and a privilege to support this work in partnership with the New York State Department of Health and to provide such a valuable, life-changing, public health service for all who live in New York State," said Dr. Andrew Hyland, director of the NYS Quitline and chair of Health Behavior at Roswell Park. "Nevertheless, I hope we no longer need such services 25 years from now or even 10 years from now, as a result of drastically decreased sickness and death occurring from the use of commercial tobacco products."

NYS Quitline by the Numbers

Throughout its 25 years, the NYS Quitline has served as a continual and consistent lifeline for all who call New York State home. The program is on pace to surpass 3 million calls in 2026 and mailed more than 1.2 million kits of free nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) medications since instituting the practice in 2004. New York State standardized the mass distribution shipping process, creating a standard model for other state quitlines.

The NYS Quitline also captured more than 7 million pageviews at nysmokefree.com since tracking data began in 2010 and enrolled more than 6,000 people in its comprehensive texting programs since 2022. NYS Quitline services have reached all 62 counties in New York State and 98 percent of all zip codes.

Most importantly, the NYS Quitline is saving lives. Officials estimate more than 600,000 people in New York State have become tobacco-free through the NYS Quitline's services, which include not only free NRT medications but also individualized coaching and self-help materials. While fewer than 1 in 10 American adults achieve success upon trying to quit smoking, approximately 35 percent of NYS Quitline participants report continued abstinence upon a 7-month follow-up call by comparison.

New Website, New Name

During the June 12 press conference, NYS Quitline reminded attendees about its recently redesigned, mobile-first website at nysmokefree.com. In addition, they stressed the importance of the program's new name since 2024: the New York State Quitline. Until last year, the service was called the New York State Smokers' Quitline. Officials dropped the word "Smokers'" to better reflect the program's range of services, including treatment for those who use electronic nicotine delivery systems, commonly called vape products.

Drop the Vape

Officials also announced the NYS Quitline recently began administering New York State's "Drop the Vape" initiative. The new, confidential texting service will help youth and teenagers overcome vaping and other tobacco products. A formal launch will take place in late August, timed with back-to-school season.

Quit-and-Win Summer Contest

To close the press conference, the NYS Quitline announced a summer contest designed to encourage people who smoke or vape daily to quit for the first 25 days in August. By registering now through July 31, 2025 at https://www.nysmokefree.com/contest and then committing to become tobacco-free from at least August 1 through 25, one grand-prize random winner will receive $2,500 and 10 additional winners will each receive $250. Roswell Park contributed an in-kind donation for the prizes and will verify winner eligibility through a mailed kit to determine tobacco-free status.

As always, anyone who lives in New York State may contact the NYS Quitline by calling 1-866-NY-QUITS (1-866-697-8487). They can also visit https://www.nysmokefree.com to reach a specialist through an online chat, request a call-back or order free nicotine replacement therapy medications. The NYS Quitline additionally offers a free text-support program by texting QUITNOW (English) or DÉJELO YA NY (Spanish) to 333888.

The NYS Quitline thanks all its supporters over 25 years for their partnership in making healthier, tobacco-free families and communities. Trained tobacco treatment specialists remain available seven days a week to provide free support; however, the NYS Quitline envisions a day when commercial tobacco products affect very few people and are no longer the leading cause of preventable disease and death.

The term tobacco throughout this press release refers to the use of manufactured, combustible commercial products and electronic/vape products – not the sacred, medicinal and traditional use of tobacco by Native American nations and other Indigenous groups.

About the New York State Quitline

The New York State Quitline is a service supported by the New York State Department of Health and based at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, N.Y. It is one of the first and busiest state quitlines in the nation and has responded to nearly 3 million calls since it began operating in 2000. The Quitline encourages those who use commercial tobacco and electronic/vape products to talk with their healthcare professionals and access available Medicaid or health insurance benefits for medication support. All those who live in New York State can contact the Quitline seven days a week for free coaching and resources. Text QUITNOW (English: Learn2QuitNY) or DÉJELO YA NY (Spanish: Vivir sin tabaco es Vida) to 333888 to register for a multi-week text messaging program, call 1-866-NY-QUITS (1-866-697-8487) starting at 9 a.m. or visit https://www.nysmokefree.com for more information.

About Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

From the world's first chemotherapy research to the PSA prostate cancer biomarker, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center generates innovations that shape how cancer is detected, treated and prevented worldwide. Driven to eliminate cancer's grip on humanity, the Roswell Park team of 4,000 makes compassionate, patient-centered cancer care and services accessible across New York State and beyond. Founded in 1898, Roswell Park was among the first three cancer centers nationwide to become a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center and is the only one to hold this designation in Upstate New York. To learn more about Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Roswell Park Care Network, visit https://www.roswellpark.org, call 1-800-ROSWELL (1-800-767-9355) or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Tony Astran, New York State Quitline, 716-845-8239, [email protected], https://www.nysmokefree.com/news-room

SOURCE New York State Quitline