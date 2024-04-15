The NEW YOU 9th Annual Beauty Awards Celebrates the Best in Beauty & Health for 2024

"The NEW YOU Beauty Awards Live Event has positioned itself as THE awards event in Miami." Post this

More than 600 entries were reviewed by NEW YOU beauty editors and skincare experts, with additional consideration from NEW YOU's audience via online consumer voting. NEW YOU awarded 26 winners across 19 categories including skincare, makeup, fragrance and innovations at its in-person VIP NEW YOU Beauty B.A.R. Live Event.

To truly honor the full scope of the 'Best in Beauty,' NEW YOU recognized all sides of a brand by awarding both its products as well as notable leadership positions within the beauty world:

AWARD WINNERS (recognizing breakthrough products):

BEST NEWBIE BEAUTY: CATANO Beauty Bakuchiol You Glo Serum

BEST INNOVATION IN HAIR: Aunt Jackie's Curl La La – Defining Curl Custard

BEST HAIR STYLING INNOVATION: CHI Haircare's Lava 4D Hairstyling Iron

THE PERFECT POUT: ShikSona Work Hard Play Hard Split Bullet Lipsticks

BEST LIP BALM: Makeup Revolution Pout Balm

BEST LIPSTICK BESTIE: Seis Beauty

BEST BREAKTHROUGH SKINCARE SYSTEM: Charette Cosmetics

BEST SKINCARE STANDOUT: Ghanya Cosmetics Absolute Cream

BEST AGELESS BEAUTY: Skin Wand Pro At-Home Nano Infusion Pen

BEST BEAUTY INNOVATION: SkinMedica® Even & Correct Collection

BEST FRAGRANCE INNOVATION: ASH by Ashley Benson

BEST NEW FRAGRANCE: Elysian Fragrance

BRAND OF THE YEAR: BEAUTY FOR CERTAIN

AWARD WINNERS (recognizing the people behind the brand):

ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR: Alicia Grande , CEO, Grande Lash Cosmetics

, CEO, Grande Lash Cosmetics BEAUTY EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR: Carolyn Aronson , CEO, It's a 10 Haircare

, CEO, It's a 10 Haircare BEST INFLUENCER BRAND: Darcey and Stacey Silva , House of 11's Darcey and Stacey Silva Body Mist

, House of 11's Darcey and Stacey Silva Body Mist CELEBRITY MUA OF THE YEAR: Victoria Duke

CREATOR OF THE YEAR: Cindy Prado

FITNESS INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR: Alexa Collins

WELLNESS INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR: Tori Green

"The NEW YOU Beauty Awards Live Event has positioned itself as THE awards event in Miami. Our cross-cultural and diverse celeb honorees, industry execs and influencers, some of whom are living right here alongside our headquarters, makes us a bilingual fan favorite for anyone looking for cross-over audiences and reach. Our third annual live event is a 'see and be seen' for emerging beauty hopefuls with an experiential sponsor activation space (the NEW YOU Sample B.A.R.), custom photo op sets and prestigious awards show," says Vanessa Walker, President of The NEW YOU Media Group, Inc. "We're thrilled to bring these brands to our audience in an entertaining, interactive and prestigious way."

To read more about this year's winners, visit NewYou.com.

ABOUT NEW YOU

NEW YOU serves a sophisticated, motivated and entrepreneurial set of fans and style lovers of all ages. NEW YOU advocates that health – physical, mental and financial wellness – and beauty should be lived, worn and awarded. NEW YOU offers a look at A-list faces and entrepreneurial inspirational stories, useful tips and trends, with shoppable options for stand out brands curated by the NEW YOU team. In keeping with these stories, recognizing these individuals for their achievements and contributions, NEW YOU recognizes its own evolution beyond an entity with a beauty lean, and pivoting to take on a 360 degree media company with more topics digital covers, The NEW YOU STUDIOS, NEW YOU Brands (be…Asleep, Amazon) and soon streaming channels.

ABOUT THE NEW YOU BEAUTY AWARDS

The 12-year leading voice in beauty and health, NEW YOU, is celebrating its ninth annual Beauty Awards with its star-studded NEW YOU Beauty B.A.R. Live Event. Honoring winners over a two-day event, the weekend kicked off at W Hotel South Beach with a VIP welcome reception on Friday, April 12, followed by beauty industry panels dubbed Brand University, and its Awards Ceremony at 1 Hotel South Beach on Saturday, April 13. This year's awards mark the third red carpet live event, establishing itself as South Florida's premier consumer, media, and influencer beauty industry event.

Media Contact

Samantha Perriello, NEW YOU Media, 1 585-727-0991, [email protected], https://www.newyou.com/

SOURCE NEW YOU Media