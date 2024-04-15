The NEW YOU 9th Annual Beauty Awards Celebrates the Best in Beauty & Health for 2024

NEW YOU brings together strong voices across health & beauty at its 2-day live event in Miami Beach, FL – 'The NEW YOU Beauty B.A.R. Live Event' – its first Brand University, Awards Ceremony, and star-studded VIP Reception, featuring influencer panels, red carpet performances, and top industry awards.
MIAMI BEACH, Fla., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NEW YOU, the voice of health and beauty, hosted its ninth annual Beauty Awards over a two-day celebratory weekend, bringing together style icons, award winning brands, industry leaders and influencers, to recognize excellence across a variety of categories including skincare, makeup, haircare, fragrance, and beyond. Winners were announced at The 1 Hotel South Beach during Saturday's NEW YOU Beauty B.A.R. Live Event, following a Friday night VIP Reception and welcome party at the W South Beach. The celebrity-studded red carpet event included a collaboration with Miami Swim Week The Shows and benefited Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, with live performances from DTWS pro Tony Dovoloni and global musical artist Flo Rida, at Miami's W South Beach.
The NEW YOU Beauty Awards recognize entrepreneurial achievers' successful brands, and the riveting stories of innovative creators who've reinvented themselves to build their own 'NEW YOU.' From red carpet appearances by Ashley Benson, Jamie Chung, and Nicole Miller, the gathering honored the best in the beauty industry and created networking opportunities for brands, entrepreneurs, and influencers to showcase products, discuss innovations, and mingle with other like-minded beauty industry pros.
More than 600 entries were reviewed by NEW YOU beauty editors and skincare experts, with additional consideration from NEW YOU's audience via online consumer voting. NEW YOU awarded 26 winners across 19 categories including skincare, makeup, fragrance and innovations at its in-person VIP NEW YOU Beauty B.A.R. Live Event.
To truly honor the full scope of the 'Best in Beauty,' NEW YOU recognized all sides of a brand by awarding both its products as well as notable leadership positions within the beauty world:
AWARD WINNERS (recognizing breakthrough products):
- BEST NEWBIE BEAUTY: CATANO Beauty Bakuchiol You Glo Serum
- BEST INNOVATION IN HAIR: Aunt Jackie's Curl La La – Defining Curl Custard
- BEST HAIR STYLING INNOVATION: CHI Haircare's Lava 4D Hairstyling Iron
- THE PERFECT POUT: ShikSona Work Hard Play Hard Split Bullet Lipsticks
- BEST LIP BALM: Makeup Revolution Pout Balm
- BEST LIPSTICK BESTIE: Seis Beauty
- BEST BREAKTHROUGH SKINCARE SYSTEM: Charette Cosmetics
- BEST SKINCARE STANDOUT: Ghanya Cosmetics Absolute Cream
- BEST AGELESS BEAUTY: Skin Wand Pro At-Home Nano Infusion Pen
- BEST BEAUTY INNOVATION: SkinMedica® Even & Correct Collection
- BEST FRAGRANCE INNOVATION: ASH by Ashley Benson
- BEST NEW FRAGRANCE: Elysian Fragrance
- BRAND OF THE YEAR: BEAUTY FOR CERTAIN
AWARD WINNERS (recognizing the people behind the brand):
- ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR: Alicia Grande, CEO, Grande Lash Cosmetics
- BEAUTY EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR: Carolyn Aronson, CEO, It's a 10 Haircare
- BEST INFLUENCER BRAND: Darcey and Stacey Silva, House of 11's Darcey and Stacey Silva Body Mist
- CELEBRITY MUA OF THE YEAR: Victoria Duke
- CREATOR OF THE YEAR: Cindy Prado
- FITNESS INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR: Alexa Collins
- WELLNESS INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR: Tori Green
"The NEW YOU Beauty Awards Live Event has positioned itself as THE awards event in Miami. Our cross-cultural and diverse celeb honorees, industry execs and influencers, some of whom are living right here alongside our headquarters, makes us a bilingual fan favorite for anyone looking for cross-over audiences and reach. Our third annual live event is a 'see and be seen' for emerging beauty hopefuls with an experiential sponsor activation space (the NEW YOU Sample B.A.R.), custom photo op sets and prestigious awards show," says Vanessa Walker, President of The NEW YOU Media Group, Inc. "We're thrilled to bring these brands to our audience in an entertaining, interactive and prestigious way."
To read more about this year's winners, visit NewYou.com.
ABOUT NEW YOU
NEW YOU serves a sophisticated, motivated and entrepreneurial set of fans and style lovers of all ages. NEW YOU advocates that health – physical, mental and financial wellness – and beauty should be lived, worn and awarded. NEW YOU offers a look at A-list faces and entrepreneurial inspirational stories, useful tips and trends, with shoppable options for stand out brands curated by the NEW YOU team. In keeping with these stories, recognizing these individuals for their achievements and contributions, NEW YOU recognizes its own evolution beyond an entity with a beauty lean, and pivoting to take on a 360 degree media company with more topics digital covers, The NEW YOU STUDIOS, NEW YOU Brands (be…Asleep, Amazon) and soon streaming channels.
ABOUT THE NEW YOU BEAUTY AWARDS
The 12-year leading voice in beauty and health, NEW YOU, is celebrating its ninth annual Beauty Awards with its star-studded NEW YOU Beauty B.A.R. Live Event. Honoring winners over a two-day event, the weekend kicked off at W Hotel South Beach with a VIP welcome reception on Friday, April 12, followed by beauty industry panels dubbed Brand University, and its Awards Ceremony at 1 Hotel South Beach on Saturday, April 13. This year's awards mark the third red carpet live event, establishing itself as South Florida's premier consumer, media, and influencer beauty industry event.
