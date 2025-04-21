The Newsletter Conference Convenes Top Media Leaders in NYC

The Newsletter Conference 2025, happening May 2 at The Times Center in New York City, will bring together top industry leaders to discuss newsletter growth, monetization, and trends. Attendees will gain actionable insights and networking opportunities. Media reporters can apply for press tickets.
NEW YORK, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Newsletter Conference returns on Friday, May 2, 2025, at The Times Center in New York City. This year's conference features an all-star collection of media experts and successful media operators, making it the must-attend event for anyone involved in the newsletter and digital publishing industry.
Event Highlights:
- Date: Friday, May 2, 2025
- Time: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
- Location: The Times Center, 242 W 41st St, New York, NY 10036
- Tickets: Available at thenewsletterconference.com
Spotlight Session: Fireside Chat with Ben Smith and Janice Min
A key highlight of this year's conference is the exclusive fireside chat with Ben Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Semafor, and Janice Min, CEO & Founder of The Ankler. Both are influential figures in the media industry, and their discussion will focus on the rise of independent media and the pivotal role newsletters play in today's media landscape. The Ankler is one of the most successful newsletter brands, while Semafor is a leading newsletter-first media company.
Keynote Address: Adam Ryan, Co-Founder & CEO of Workweek
Adam Ryan, formerly of The Hustle, will deliver the conference's keynote address: "Content-Market Fit Is Your Only Moat: How to earn loyalty, beat churn, and win the inbox in the age of AI."
Featured Panel: The Secrets of Successful Independent Newsletter Businesses
Moderator Kinsey Grant Baker, Co-Founder & Head of Content at Smooth Media, will lead a discussion with leading independent newsletter creators. Panelists include Tara Palmeri, author of The Red Letter, Isaac Saul, Founder of Tangle News, and Michael Rothman, President of The Dispatch.
The Growing Influence of Newsletters
Newsletters are becoming an increasingly important and dynamic part of the media sector. Many top journalists and media personalities are leaving traditional outlets to launch their own independent newsletters, and this conference is at the forefront of that trend. Attendees will hear from those leading the charge in this new media age, focusing on the importance of owning your audience and building sustainable, independent media brands. "Independent newsletters have absolutely blown up in the last five years," said Ryan Sager, co-founder of The Newsletter Conference. "Now independent journalists are using newsletters as their vehicles to blaze their own paths, with audiences that they own."
Tickets & Registration:
General Admission and VIP tickets are available now. Early registration is encouraged. For more information and to secure your spot, visit thenewsletterconference.com.
About The Newsletter Conference:
Founded in 2024, The Newsletter Conference is the leading event for newsletter professionals. Through its annual gatherings, workshops, and resources, the conference fosters a vibrant community dedicated to excellence in digital publishing.
Reporters who cover the media and publishing industries can apply for press tickets at [email protected].
