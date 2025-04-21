The Newsletter Conference Convenes Top Media Leaders in NYC

"Independent newsletters have absolutely blown up in the last five years," said Ryan Sager, co-founder of The Newsletter Conference. "Now independent journalists are using newsletters as their vehicles to blaze their own paths, with audiences that they own." Post this

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

– Location: The Times Center, 242 W 41st St, New York, NY 10036

10036 Tickets: Available at thenewsletterconference.com

Spotlight Session: Fireside Chat with Ben Smith and Janice Min

A key highlight of this year's conference is the exclusive fireside chat with Ben Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Semafor, and Janice Min, CEO & Founder of The Ankler. Both are influential figures in the media industry, and their discussion will focus on the rise of independent media and the pivotal role newsletters play in today's media landscape. The Ankler is one of the most successful newsletter brands, while Semafor is a leading newsletter-first media company.

Keynote Address: Adam Ryan, Co-Founder & CEO of Workweek

Adam Ryan, formerly of The Hustle, will deliver the conference's keynote address: "Content-Market Fit Is Your Only Moat: How to earn loyalty, beat churn, and win the inbox in the age of AI."

Featured Panel: The Secrets of Successful Independent Newsletter Businesses

Moderator Kinsey Grant Baker, Co-Founder & Head of Content at Smooth Media, will lead a discussion with leading independent newsletter creators. Panelists include Tara Palmeri, author of The Red Letter, Isaac Saul, Founder of Tangle News, and Michael Rothman, President of The Dispatch.

The Growing Influence of Newsletters

Newsletters are becoming an increasingly important and dynamic part of the media sector. Many top journalists and media personalities are leaving traditional outlets to launch their own independent newsletters, and this conference is at the forefront of that trend. Attendees will hear from those leading the charge in this new media age, focusing on the importance of owning your audience and building sustainable, independent media brands. "Independent newsletters have absolutely blown up in the last five years," said Ryan Sager, co-founder of The Newsletter Conference. "Now independent journalists are using newsletters as their vehicles to blaze their own paths, with audiences that they own."

Tickets & Registration:

General Admission and VIP tickets are available now. Early registration is encouraged. For more information and to secure your spot, visit thenewsletterconference.com.

About The Newsletter Conference:

Founded in 2024, The Newsletter Conference is the leading event for newsletter professionals. Through its annual gatherings, workshops, and resources, the conference fosters a vibrant community dedicated to excellence in digital publishing.

