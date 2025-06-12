The Next Biomanufacturing Revolution: Stable Cell Lines for CAR-T, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The webinar will also unveil a novel cell pool strategy designed to slash upfront time and investment, offering a data-driven roadmap for integrating stable cell line strategies into CMC workflows. Post this

By reviewing data that demonstrate how core hurdles in stable cell line development have been overcome, attendees will gain valuable insights into overcoming common challenges. The webinar will also unveil a novel cell pool strategy designed to slash upfront time and investment, offering a data-driven roadmap for integrating stable cell line strategies into CMC workflows.

Whether a scientist optimizing bioprocesses, a CMC professional overseeing clinical manufacturing or a business leader charting commercialization strategy, this session will equip attendees with the insights needed to break the biomanufacturing bottleneck.

Register for this webinar to discover how stable cell lines can cut production costs, boost therapeutic yields and unlock truly scalable, GMP-compliant CAR-T biomanufacturing.

Join experts from ProBioGen, Johanna Goldmann, Business Development Manager; and Sophia Sörensen, Research Scientist, for the live webinar on Monday, June 30, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Next Biomanufacturing Revolution: Stable Cell Lines for CAR-T.

