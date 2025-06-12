The Next Biomanufacturing Revolution: Stable Cell Lines for CAR-T, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how stable cell lines can cut production costs, boost therapeutic yields and unlock truly scalable, GMP-compliant CAR-T biomanufacturing. Attendees will learn how a 30-year track record of CHO-based antibody biomanufacturing informs today's viral vector challenges. The featured speakers will discuss why traditional transient transfection processes hit a cost and scale ceiling for CAR-T. The speakers will also share cost-per-dose and consistency improvements offered by stable producer cell lines. Attendees will learn about ProBioGen's Lenti.RiGHT® platform features and its impact on scalable, GMP-compliant CAR-T manufacturing.
TORONTO, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Biomanufacturing complexity, yield and cost have long constrained the promise of cell and gene therapies. In this webinar, featured speakers will explore the transformative potential of stable producer cell lines and how they're poised to reshape CAR-T and viral vector production. These technologies once enabled monoclonal antibodies to evolve from niche laboratory tools into a $200 billion global market.
Webinar attendees will learn how many lessons from over 30 years of Chinese hamster ovary (CHO)-based antibody manufacturing can be applied to today's CAR-T scale-out challenges. The speakers will also discuss why conventional transient transfection processes often struggle to keep pace with the escalating demand for next-generation therapies. They will unpack the quantitative advantages of stable versus transient methods through practical comparisons and illustrate how a novel platform addresses critical hurdles such as toxicity, low titers and regulatory consistency. Attendees will learn about the downstream benefits for cost reduction, timeline acceleration and broader patient access.
By reviewing data that demonstrate how core hurdles in stable cell line development have been overcome, attendees will gain valuable insights into overcoming common challenges. The webinar will also unveil a novel cell pool strategy designed to slash upfront time and investment, offering a data-driven roadmap for integrating stable cell line strategies into CMC workflows.
Whether a scientist optimizing bioprocesses, a CMC professional overseeing clinical manufacturing or a business leader charting commercialization strategy, this session will equip attendees with the insights needed to break the biomanufacturing bottleneck.
Register for this webinar to discover how stable cell lines can cut production costs, boost therapeutic yields and unlock truly scalable, GMP-compliant CAR-T biomanufacturing.
Join experts from ProBioGen, Johanna Goldmann, Business Development Manager; and Sophia Sörensen, Research Scientist, for the live webinar on Monday, June 30, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Next Biomanufacturing Revolution: Stable Cell Lines for CAR-T.
