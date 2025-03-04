The Next Era of Patent Research: TPR Looks Ahead, Building on 30 Years in Intellectual Property Intelligence

"For 30 years, we've supported law firms and corporate IP teams with insights that drive better legal strategy and innovation decisions, and we are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible." — Trudi Jones, Vice President, TPR Post this

Demand for high-quality patent research is rising, driven by the need for expert judgment alongside technological advancements. AI tools are enhancing efficiency, but still require human expertise for accurate targeting, comprehensiveness, and interpretation. While offshore providers gained popularity for cost savings some years ago, many companies are returning to U.S.-based IP Search Analysts for greater precision and reliability. TPR, with search teams located in the U.S. and Europe, continues to be regarded as a trusted partner and a benchmark for excellence in high-stakes freedom-to-operate, patentability, landscape, and invalidity search matters.

"We're committed to staying ahead of the curve in an increasingly AI-driven world, while maintaining the human expertise that is essential in ensuring the integrity of patent research and how it is conducted," said Trudi Jones, Vice President of TPR. "For 30 years, we've supported law firms and corporate IP teams with insights that drive better legal strategy and innovation decisions, and we are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible. We're intent on anticipating every bend in the road ahead so that we can ensure a smooth, worry-free experience for our clients who trust and depend on our patent search results for their critical IP work."

About TPR

Technology & Patent Research International, Inc. (TPR) is a leading U.S.-based patent research firm specializing in high-stakes IP research and analysis. For three decades, TPR has provided patentability, invalidity, FTO, due diligence, landscape, and white space searches to law firms, corporations, and research institutions worldwide. With a commitment to innovation and precision, TPR continues to set the standard for excellence in patent research. Visit www.TPRInternational.com for more information.

Media Contact

Natasha Fowler, Technology & Patent Research (TPR) International, Inc., 1 858-592-9027, [email protected], https://www.tprinternational.com/

SOURCE Technology & Patent Research (TPR) International, Inc.