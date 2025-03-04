The Next Era of Patent Research: TPR Looks Ahead, Building on 30 Years in Intellectual Property Intelligence

Technology & Patent Research International, Inc. (TPR) marks its 30-year milestone in 2025, reflecting on three decades of delivering patent and literature research that informs critical legal, R&D, and business decisions. As demand for reliable intellectual property research grows amid advances in AI tools and shifting market dynamics, TPR continues to balance technological innovation with expert human analysis — a combination it sees as essential to achieving accuracy in high-stakes patent search outcomes. The U.S.-based firm is recognized as a trusted authority in freedom-to-operate, invalidity, and landscape search and analysis.
SAN DIEGO, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Technology & Patent Research International, Inc. (TPR), a world leader in patent and literature searching, marks its 30-year milestone in 2025, continuing its mission to provide corporations and law firms with high-quality, strategic patent research. TPR has a proven track record of supporting multinational corporations, AM Law 100 firms, and research institutions across 33 countries. The firm is leading the next generation of patent search services by combining expert-driven insights with cutting-edge search technology, underpinning TPR's position as a premier authority in IP search and analysis.
For three decades, TPR has been the go-to partner for intellectual property practitioners with respect to the full spectrum of patent research, including freedom-to-operate (FTO) assessments, patent invalidity reports, patent landscapes, competitive intelligence, and due diligence studies. TPR's team of top-tier Patent Search Analysts includes experts in the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemistry, high-tech, electronics, engineering and medical device fields, offering unparalleled technical insight in their respective technology domains. TPR remains dedicated to delivering reliable, expert-led patent research that informs critical legal, R&D and business decisions.
Demand for high-quality patent research is rising, driven by the need for expert judgment alongside technological advancements. AI tools are enhancing efficiency, but still require human expertise for accurate targeting, comprehensiveness, and interpretation. While offshore providers gained popularity for cost savings some years ago, many companies are returning to U.S.-based IP Search Analysts for greater precision and reliability. TPR, with search teams located in the U.S. and Europe, continues to be regarded as a trusted partner and a benchmark for excellence in high-stakes freedom-to-operate, patentability, landscape, and invalidity search matters.
"We're committed to staying ahead of the curve in an increasingly AI-driven world, while maintaining the human expertise that is essential in ensuring the integrity of patent research and how it is conducted," said Trudi Jones, Vice President of TPR. "For 30 years, we've supported law firms and corporate IP teams with insights that drive better legal strategy and innovation decisions, and we are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible. We're intent on anticipating every bend in the road ahead so that we can ensure a smooth, worry-free experience for our clients who trust and depend on our patent search results for their critical IP work."
Technology & Patent Research International, Inc. (TPR) is a leading U.S.-based patent research firm specializing in high-stakes IP research and analysis. For three decades, TPR has provided patentability, invalidity, FTO, due diligence, landscape, and white space searches to law firms, corporations, and research institutions worldwide. With a commitment to innovation and precision, TPR continues to set the standard for excellence in patent research. Visit www.TPRInternational.com for more information.
