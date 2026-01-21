The Next Evolution: Contingent Workforce Institute launches the Strategic Insights Advisory Board

The Contingent Workforce Institute (CWI) has launched the Strategic Insights Advisory Board, an expanded offering that transforms its research and advisory expertise into an outsourced advisory board for HR technology companies, workforce solution providers, and enterprise leaders. Designed to move beyond one-time consulting, the new model provides ongoing access to a curated group of experienced workforce executives, focused on accountability, enterprise readiness, and measurable outcomes. The Strategic Insights Advisory Board reflects CWI's evolution from insight provider to long-term strategic partner, supporting organizations through growth, complexity, and rapid change across the workforce ecosystem.

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Contingent Workforce Institute (CWI) today announced the launch of Strategic Insights Advisory Board, an evolved and elevated offering designed to meet the changing needs of HR technology companies, workforce solution providers, and enterprise leaders.

Since its founding, CWI has provided research, insights, and advisory support to leaders navigating the complexities of the external workforce, and its role within the broader workforce ecosystem. With the creation of Strategic Insights Advisory Board, that expertise has been transformed into an outsourced advisory board, providing companies with ongoing access to a curated team of proven workforce executives.

"CWI has always been about helping leaders make better workforce decisions," said Jeff Nugent, founder of the institute "Strategic Insights Advisory Board takes that mission further. Instead of one-time consulting or research, we're now embedding ourselves as an outsourced board of advisors - offering accountability, continuity, and the collective wisdom of the greatest minds and executives who have built, scaled, and transformed the workforce industry."

The new offering represents a strategic elevation of CWI's services:

From Insight to Partnership – moving from reports and research to an ongoing board relationship.

From Single Advisor to Collective Wisdom – giving clients a multi-lens perspective from leaders across staffing, HR tech, procurement, and investment.

From Projects to Outcomes – focusing not just on recommendations, but on driving measurable growth, enterprise readiness, and market credibility.

Strategic Insights Advisory Board offerings include:

Core Advisory Board: A curated board of advisors providing quarterly strategy, monthly check-ins, and on-demand counsel.

On-Demand Expert Consults: Flexible access to senior advisors for fast, targeted guidance.

Curated pool of SMEs available to be certified and deployed to address specific operational needs.

AI & Innovation Workshops: Facilitated in conjunction with Harvard University's Digital Data and Design Laboratory, designed to help companies prepare for the future of staffing and workforce technology.

Fractional C-Suite Support: Interim executive leadership (CRO, COO, CHRO, etc.) from CWI's network.

Investor Readiness & M&A Support: Operational due diligence, GTM reviews, and org design audits.

Executive and Team Coaching: Leadership and performance coaching designed to align executives and teams around strategy, execution, and sustained growth.

"Strategic Insights Advisory Board is the natural evolution of CWI's mission," said John Healy. "It reflects how the market has shifted and how leaders today need trusted, ongoing partners who can guide them through rapid change and growth, not just point-in-time consulting."

For more information, visit https://www.contingentworkforceinstitute.com/strategicadvisory or contact [email protected]

Media Contact

Jeff Nugent, Contingent Workforce Institute, 1 4165746460, [email protected], https://www.contingentworkforceinstitute.com/

SOURCE Contingent Workforce Institute