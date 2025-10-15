The Next Must-Have HR Tech Feature: 87% of Employers Risk Form I-9 Penalties Due to Lack of Compliance Automation

"The message for HR tech platforms is undeniable: employer demand for automated Form I-9 verification is immediate." said Elizabeth Oviedo, CEO of Symmetry. Post this

Survey Findings: A Clear HR Mandate for Automated, Embedded Form I-9 Compliance

Section 2 is the Biggest Bottleneck: Nearly half of HR leaders (46%) identified the Section 2 in-person review as the step that takes the most time or causes the most delays. This delay multiplies across new hires, slowing the entire onboarding process.

Errors are a Recurring Drain: 41% of respondents cited error corrections and re-submissions as a primary source of delays. In fact, 45% of HR teams are fixing I-9 errors weekly (17%) or monthly (28%) after onboarding.

Remote Work Adds Complexity: With 59% of employers hiring remote or hybrid employees, 43% report that completing Section 2 for remote hires is difficult. Compounding this, 64% of respondents say employees struggle with mobile or at-home completion of the form.

Employers are not only voicing their onboarding problems but also pointing directly to the required solution: a modern, embedded I-9 solution for new hires. An overwhelming 99% of employers are ready to adopt an embedded, automated I-9 solution or are open to learning more.

Top Feature Requests: When asked what features they want most, HR teams prioritized:

Fewer errors / smart validation (51%)

Faster completion (50%)

Automated E-Verify (46%)

"The message for HR tech platforms is undeniable: customer demand for automated Form I-9 compliance is immediate." said Elizabeth Oviedo, CEO of Symmetry. "By enabling full I-9 automation with features like mobile-friendly workflows, seamless E-Verify integration, and compliant remote verification, an HR tech platform shifts from being a transactional system to an indispensable compliance partner. This is a clear opportunity for the people tech industry to increase adoption, strengthen retention, and differentiate themselves in a competitive market."

Symmetry's I-9 verification is purpose-built to address the pain points identified in the survey, allowing HR tech platforms to embed full onboarding compliance capabilities quickly and with confidence. By choosing to embed a solution like Symmetry I-9, onboarding and payroll providers eliminate the high commitment of building in-house, which can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars annually in development and maintenance alone, and immediately address their customers' most urgent compliance needs.

To learn more about Symmetry's Form I-9 compliance survey, click here.

Symmetry offers the leading compliance technology infrastructure for people tech platforms to easily navigate complex regulatory challenges, so they can focus on building remarkable products quickly. Trusted by innovative names in HR technology, our modern, easy-to-use payroll tax APIs and onboarding compliance software, an exceptional record of accuracy, breadth and depth of experience, and dedication to our clients' roadmaps set the gold standard in compliance technology. Symmetry is the compliance engine behind onboarding and payroll platforms such as Gusto, UKG, ADP, and Paychex. Our technology infrastructure accurately calculates 64 million+ employees' paychecks annually across the United States and Canada.

