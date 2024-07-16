The NHP Foundation (NHPF) Announces Acquisition of Historic New Port Antonio Apartments in Roxbury, MA

"New Port Antonio provides quality housing affordability in Roxbury," said MassHousing CEO Chrystal Kornegay. "We are pleased to be part of this transaction that allowed NHPF to take ownership of this important housing resource and to be the new steward for the people who live there." Post this

"LIIF is honored to be part of this investment in the New Port Antonio affordable housing development," said Geoffrey Shepard, Senior Loan Officer, Mid-Atlantic Region at Low Income Investment Fund (LIIF). "This project aligns with our mission and goal around racial equity in lending – and our organization is pleased to provide the capital to help continue NHPF's vital work in historically excluded communities of Massachusetts."

A substantial renovation is planned to begin within three years, utilizing 4% Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC). The renovations to the 100% rent-subsidized apartment community are expected to be completed by 2029.

"Acquiring New Port Antonio represents a significant milestone for NHPF, allowing us to preserve and enhance affordable housing in the historic Roxbury neighborhood where we have also restored another affordable housing property, Blue Mountain," said Mecky Adnani, NHPF. "We are grateful to our partners and committed to maintaining legacy in the area while providing quality homes for families."

About The NHP Foundation

Headquartered in New York City with offices in Washington, DC, Baltimore and Chicago, IL, The NHP Foundation (NHPF) was launched on January 30, 1989, as a publicly supported 501(c)(3) not-for-profit real estate corporation. NHPF is dedicated to preserving and creating sustainable, service-enriched multifamily housing, and single-family homes that are both affordable to low and moderate income families and seniors, and beneficial to their communities. NHPF's Construction Management Group provides in-house resources dedicated to infrastructure review, infrastructure development and cost management. Through Family-Centered Coaching, NHPF's subsidiary Operation Pathways engages with, and assists, families experiencing poverty and other hardship, to problem-solve together. Through partnerships with major financial institutions, the public sector, faith-based initiatives, and other not-for-profit organizations, NHPF has 59 properties in 16 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit http://www.nhpfoundation.org.

Media Contact

marijane funess, nhpf, 9148303754, [email protected], www.nhpfoundation.org

SOURCE nhpf