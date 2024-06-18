The NHP Foundation (NHPF) Announces the Appointment of Eva Thibaudeau-Graczyk as Director of Supportive Housing

"Eva's extensive background and proven leadership in supportive housing make her an ideal fit for this new role," said Richard Burns, CEO of NHPF. Post this



Eva's distinguished career spans various facets of supportive housing, including street outreach, shelters, rapid re-housing, youth homelessness, and leadership roles in system design. Most recently, she served as CEO of Temenos Community Development Corporation in Houston, TX, where she collaborated closely with NHPF on the development of the Rasmus-Temenos Apartments. In recognition of her significant contributions to the industry, Eva was honored with NHPF's 2022 Industry Leader Award at the NHPF Symposium.



"Eva's extensive background and proven leadership in supportive housing make her an ideal fit for this new role," said Richard Burns, CEO of NHPF. "Her expertise will be instrumental as we continue to grow our supportive housing initiatives and strive to meet the needs of those experiencing homelessness."



Thibaudeau-Graczyk expressed her enthusiasm for joining NHPF, stating, "Although we have worked together to provide housing as partners, I am excited to join NHPF and contribute to their mission. I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance our supportive housing programs and make a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals and families in need."



About The NHP Foundation

Headquartered in New York City with offices in Washington, DC, Baltimore and Chicago, IL, The NHP Foundation (NHPF) was launched on January 30, 1989, as a publicly supported 501(c)(3) not-for-profit real estate corporation. NHPF is dedicated to preserving and creating sustainable, service-enriched multifamily housing, and single-family homes that are both affordable to low and moderate income families and seniors, and beneficial to their communities. NHPF's Construction Management Group provides in-house resources dedicated to infrastructure review, infrastructure development and cost management. Through Family-Centered Coaching, NHPF's subsidiary Operation Pathways engages with, and assists, families experiencing poverty and other hardship, to problem-solve together. Through partnerships with major financial institutions, the public sector, faith-based initiatives, and other not-for-profit organizations, NHPF has 59 properties in 16 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit http://www.nhpfoundation.org.

Media Contact

