The NHP Foundation (NHPF) Receives Dual Honors from Hagerstown Historic District Commission for Alexander House, a 95-unit historic rehab apartment community

"Recognition such as this supports the NHPF mission to preserve and create sustainable, service-enriched housing that is affordable to our communities," said Alexander House lead developer and NHPF Sr. Vice President Scott Barkan. Post this

"Recognition such as this supports the NHPF mission to preserve and create sustainable, service-enriched housing that is affordable to our communities," said Alexander House lead developer and NHPF Sr. Vice President Scott Barkan, "We, along with our design and construction partners Quinn Evans Architects and Southway Construction are incredibly grateful."

Originally built in 1928 as a hotel in the Renaissance Revival style, Alexander House was converted to provide 95 residential units for low-income elderly residents aged 62 and over, as well as disabled individuals in 1978. In the summer of 2023, NHPF completed a major renovation of the building, encompassing both interior and exterior improvements.

Working with a talented team of designers, engineers and contractors, all the windows were repaired or replaced, apartments were made handicap accessible, a new laundry and common areas were created, and modern energy and sustainability standards were met, while still maintaining the building's historic character and meeting the National Park Service's historic renovation standards.

In addition to residential spaces, Alexander House boasts over 30,000 square feet of commercial and community space, making it a prominent feature in downtown Hagerstown. This renovation not only preserves the building's historical significance but also enhances the living experience for its residents.

This year, a total of eight awards were presented by the Hagerstown Historic District Commission, further emphasizing the community's dedication to preserving its rich historical heritage.

For more information about Alexander House and NHPF, please visit http://www.nhpfoundation.org

About The NHP Foundation

Headquartered in New York City with offices in Washington, DC, Baltimore and Chicago, IL, The NHP Foundation (NHPF) was launched on January 30, 1989, as a publicly supported 501(c)(3) not-for-profit real estate corporation. NHPF is dedicated to preserving and creating sustainable, service-enriched multifamily housing, and single-family homes that are both affordable to low and moderate income families and seniors, and beneficial to their communities. NHPF's Construction Management Group provides in-house resources dedicated to infrastructure review, infrastructure development and cost management. Through Family-Centered Coaching, NHPF's subsidiary Operation Pathways engages with, and assists, families experiencing poverty and other hardship, to problem-solve together. Through partnerships with major financial institutions, the public sector, faith-based initiatives, and other not-for-profit organizations, NHPF has 59 properties in 16 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit http://www.nhpfoundation.org.

Media Contact

marijane funess, www.nhpfoundation.org, 9148303754, [email protected], www.nhpfoundation.org

SOURCE NHP Foundation (NHPF)