The NHP Foundation (NHPF) Wins Three Telly Video Awards

The video garnered Bronze Tellys in three categories: Social Responsibility, Animation: Short Form and Not-for-Profit.

For the second year in a row, NHPF partnered with Epipheo on Telly-awarded work. Founded in 2009, Epipheo spent the last 13 years honing its craft in the animation industry, creating thousands of short, animated videos for its clients across the globe.

"The caliber of the work this season has truly reflected the theme of going beyond the frame. Our industry is experimenting with new technologies and crafting compelling stories in multiple mediums," shares Telly Awards Managing Director Amanda Needham. "The Telly Awards is uniquely positioned to meet the industry where it's actually making work, be that on television or TikTok."

About The NHP Foundation

Headquartered in New York City with offices in Washington, DC, Baltimore and Chicago, IL, The NHP Foundation (NHPF) was launched on January 30, 1989, as a publicly supported 501(c)(3) not-for-profit real estate corporation. NHPF is dedicated to preserving and creating sustainable, service-enriched multifamily housing, and single-family homes that are both affordable to low and moderate income families and seniors, and beneficial to their communities. NHPF's Construction Management Group provides in-house resources dedicated to infrastructure review, infrastructure development and cost management. Through Family-Centered Coaching, NHPF's subsidiary Operation Pathways engages with, and assists, families experiencing poverty and other hardship, to problem-solve together. Through partnerships with major financial institutions, the public sector, faith-based initiatives, and other not-for-profit organizations, NHPF has 59 properties in 16 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit http://www.nhpfoundation.org.

About the Telly Awards

The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens. Founded in 1979 to honor local, regional and cable television commercials, with non-broadcast video and television programming added soon after, the award has evolved with the rise of digital video to include branded content, documentary, social media, immersive and more. The Telly Awards today celebrates the best work in the video medium in an exciting new era of the moving image on and offline.

