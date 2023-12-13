The North Carolina Partnership for Children Wins Aeroflow Breastpumps' 5th Annual Pumping Room Makeover

The generous donation from Aeroflow will allow us to...give back to our employees who are working so diligently to provide safe, family-friendly spaces for the youngest North Carolinians and the moms and dads who care for and nurture them. Post this

"We are thrilled to provide The North Carolina Partnership for Children with the tools needed to create comfortable, inviting spaces for the incredible working mothers whose efforts directly impact and support the families that are a part of the NCPC," says Jennifer Jordan, Vice President of Aeroflow Breastpumps, Director of Mom & Baby. "The stories the NCPC shared with us around their mission to ensuring the well-being of all of North Carolina's youngest children, from birth to age five along with their families, aligns with our foundation at Aeroflow Breastpumps, and we couldn't be happier to support the working parents in our home state."

"We are very excited to be announced as Aeroflow Breastpumps' winner this year, as we understand the critical importance of supporting our employees in their roles as parents," says Amy Cubbage, president at The North Carolina Partnership for Children. "The generous donation from Aeroflow will allow us to develop and improve our pumping room for the many working mothers in our organization and give back to our employees who are working so diligently to provide safe, family-friendly spaces for the youngest North Carolinians and the moms and dads who care for and nurture them."

In addition to the grand prize donation of $10,000, Aeroflow Breastpumps has also identified four other organizations throughout the U.S. from their list of entries who will receive a donation provided by Lansinoh of free breast pump supplies and accessories for their employees. The Pumping Room Makeover is an annual contest that Aeroflow Breastpumps began in August 2018 in response to an overwhelming amount of feedback from mothers who are tired of nursing and pumping in closets, bathrooms, conference rooms, the car, etc. throughout the workday. These challenging conditions often make it difficult for working moms to produce milk and ultimately forces many to choose between feeding their babies and going back to work. Aeroflow Breastpumps believes that no mother deserves to pump in a bathroom stall and strives to make a difference and create change within the workplace – one pumping room makeover at a time.

About Aeroflow Breastpumps

Aeroflow Breastpumps, a subsidiary of Aeroflow Healthcare, is a Durable Medical Equipment (DME) provider specializing in helping pregnant and nursing women qualify for their breast pump through their insurance. Its mission is to increase the instance of breastfeeding nationally through the best equipment, support and education, and exceptional customer service. Visit AeroflowBreastpumps.com for more information.

About Smart Start The North Carolina Partnership for Children

Smart Start is a network of 75 nonprofit local partnerships that serve all 100 North Carolina counties. This Network is led by The North Carolina Partnership for Children (NCPC) which ensures fiscal and programmatic accountability and coordinates the statewide Smart Start Network to create better outcomes for children and families. Visit http://www.smartstart.org/about-smart-start/ to learn more.

