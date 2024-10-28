The North Pole Experience Returns to Flagstaff for Its 16th Magical Season with One BIG Secret Santa Can't Wait to Share

"We're excited to bring new layers of magic to the North Pole Experience this year," says Scott Pace, Creator and Founder of the North Pole Experience. Post this

"We've been hard at work checking the 'Naughty & Nice' list, and I can confirm, we're ready to welcome families to my official workshop," says Santa Claus. "There are many jolly changes that will bring lots of laughs to those who enter, but there's one surprise in particular that I can't wait to share."

From the moment families step aboard the trolley, powered by the enchanting Aurora Borealis, they're whisked through a magical portal that opens up to the wonder of the North Pole. This year's experience is packed with fresh attractions, including an all-new Toy Factory Experience and exciting updates to Elf University.

"We're excited to bring new layers of magic to the North Pole Experience this year," says Scott Pace, Creator and Founder of the North Pole Experience. "The Toy Factory Experience has something brand-new for 2024, and Elf University has some new interactive elements as well. And as Santa mentioned—there's a big surprise waiting that we can't wait for families to discover!"

2024 Magical Highlights & New Attractions

Updated Toy Factory Experience – Parents and children are invited to help the Elves in the Toy Factory room this season, where a brand new surprise awaits!

Toy Hall of Fame – A heartwarming showcase of Santa's most iconic toys from the last century, loved by generations.

Santa's Original Workshop – Travel back to where it all began in Santa's first-ever workshop, where Christmas magic was born.

Hands-On Toy Assembly – Become an honorary elf in Santa's Assembly Room and help get toys ready for Santa's sleigh departure as part of an interactive assembly line.

Festive Treats at Mrs. Claus's Bakery – Enjoy hot cocoa and Mrs. Claus's famous Yetti-O mini doughnuts while dancing with elves in the cozy bakery.

Elf University (EU) – Learn the secrets of how Santa's sleigh flies, powered by the magic of belief, and see the power of the Christmas Spirit bring toys to life.

Santa's MailRoom – Write and send your Christmas wish list directly to Santa in the North Pole's magical mailroom.

Area 47 Sleigh Hangar – Get a top-secret look at Santa's sleigh and Mission Control. Guests also catch a glimpse of Rudolph and the other reindeer as their shadows are seen through a window above, adding to the magic.

Personal Time with Santa – Each family will enjoy a private visit with Santa, complete with complimentary digital photos and a special gift for every child.

Magical Trolley Ride – The adventure begins and ends at the Little America Hotel, where guests are transported through a magical portal aboard an enchanted trolley.

As a cornerstone of Flagstaff's holiday season, the North Pole Experience draws thousands of families from all over the United States, many of whom return year after year to make this magical experience part of their Christmas tradition. Beyond the wonder it brings to families, the North Pole Experience also serves as an economic boost for Flagstaff, as visitors stay in local hotels, dine at nearby restaurants, shop, and explore additional northern Arizona attractions, including the Grand Canyon.

Tickets range from $52 to $76, and early reservations are encouraged as the event sells out annually. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.northpoleexperience.com.

