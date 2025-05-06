The Northridge Group Appoints Two New Executives to Advisory Seats

"Their extensive leadership experience and diverse backgrounds will introduce innovative ideas, new connections, and opportunities to enhance our market position." Post this

Additionally, Billhorn served in multiple executive management roles including Vice President, Strategic Solutions Sales for CDW, where she was responsible for developing and enabling the go-to-market strategy for solutions and services across both the corporate and public businesses, as well as Vice President of the East Region and of the Small Business Segment.

Ami Zumkhawala-Cook brings more than 15 years of executive leadership in healthcare operations, transformation, and compliance across hospitals, healthcare systems, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). Most recently, she served as Chief Operating Officer for Hamilton Health, a multi-site FQHC serving Central Pennsylvania. She led enterprise-wide transformation initiatives focused on performance optimization, workforce stabilization, and access expansion.

Prior roles include Director, Penn State Children's Hospital; Administrative Director of Hospital Operations at Geisinger Holy Spirit Health in Camp Hill, PA; Operations Director for Geisinger Holy Spirit's Neuroscience program; and Chief Compliance & Privacy Officer for Holy Spirit Health System, where she consistently drove system-wide improvements in patient care delivery, operational integration, and strategic growth.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Jill and Ami," stated Joni Arison. "Their extensive leadership experience and diverse backgrounds will introduce innovative ideas, new connections, and opportunities to enhance our market position. Furthermore, their appointments reflect our ongoing commitment to supporting accomplished women leaders and recognizing their exceptional skills."

